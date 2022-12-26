Modified On Dec 26, 2022 05:28 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Scorpio N

This list includes sedans, SUVs and an MPV with the fastest 0-100kmph sprint time

2022 was a year that saw many new launches, some facelifts, some electric vehicles and a few hybrid vehicles as well. But most importantly, we got to see development in engines and powertrains, giving us vehicles capable of making the 0-100kmph sprint in less than or close to 10 seconds, priced under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here are the seven quickest cars we tested that were launched this year. You might see a few names and be surprised because performance isn’t what they were built for. Here’s a look:

Skoda Slavia

Price Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh Engine 1.0-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol Power 115PS 150PS Torque 178Nm 250Nm 0-100kmph time 11.02 seconds (AT) 9 seconds (MT)/ 9.32 seconds (AT)

The Slavia is the quickest car to go on sale this year!

The 1.5-litre turbo petrol manual and automatic variants of the Slavia have the nought to 100kmph run time of nine and 9.32 seconds, respectively.

The manual variants can do 30-80kmph in the third gear in 6.69 seconds and 40-100kmph in the fourth gear in 12.34 seconds.

For reference, its 1-litre turbo-petrol AT combination can do the same in 11.02 seconds.

Volkswagen Virtus

Price Rs 11.32 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh Engine 1.0-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol Power 115PS 150PS Torque 178Nm 250Nm 0-100kmph time 10.66 seconds (MT)/ 11.40 seconds (AT) 9.03 seconds (AT)

The Slavia’s sibling, the Virtus, comes very close to it in the 0-100kmph run.

The Virtus GT gets the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a seven-speed DSG, which has a 0-100 time of 9.03 seconds.

For reference, the 1-litre turbo-petrol MT variants complete the sprint in 10.66 seconds and the AT takes 11.40 seconds for the same.

The 1-litre variants are slower by around 1.5 seconds and 2.5 seconds, respectively.

Kia Carens

Price Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.4-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115PS 140PS 115PS Torque 144Nm 242Nm 250Nm 0-100kmph time - 9.61 seconds (AT) -

Did anyone expect the Carens here? We didn’t! Looks like an MPV can actually be quick on its toes.

The Kia Carens comes with three engine options, out of which we tested the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol automatic variant.

It is the only MPV in this list and has the nought to 100kmph run time of 9.61 seconds.

Honda City Hybrid

Price Rs 19.89 lakh Engine 1.5-litre petrol with twin electric motors Power 126PS Torque 253Nm 0-100kmph time 9.95 seconds

A hybrid makes it to the list too. The City hybrid is not only fuel efficient but also quick.

It can sprint from nought to 100kmph in 9.95 seconds, a second quicker than the City 1.5-litre petrol-MT and around three seconds quicker than the 1.5-litre petrol-AT.

The performance, coupled with a claimed efficiency of 26.5kmpl, makes it an interesting proposition.

Mahindra Scorpio N

Price Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh Engine 2.2-litre diesel 2.0-litre turbo petrol Power 175PS 203PS Torque Up to 400Nm Up to 380Nm 0-100kmph time 11.67 seconds (AT) 10.16 seconds (AT)

The big Daddy of SUVs, the Scorpio N has just missed the 10-second mark. Its 2-litre turbo-petrol-AT combination can carry this giant from 0-100 in just 10.16 seconds.

For reference, the diesel AT does the same sprint in 11.67 seconds, which is also quick.

Maruti Grand Vitara

Price Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh Engine 1.5-litre petrol mild hybrid 1.5-litre petrol strong hybrid Power 103PS 116PS 0-100kmph time 15.13 seconds (AT) 11.55 seconds (AT)

We know we were supposed to stay close to the 10-second mark, but we had to include the Grand Vitara strong hybrid which is the most fuel-efficient car and is also one of the quickest SUVs launched this year.

Its 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol automatic variants can do the 0-100kmph sprint in 11.55 seconds.

The mild-hybrid automatic variants do the same in 15.13 seconds, which is slower by 3.58 seconds.

These were the quickest models under Rs 20 lakh that were launched this year. Now, we shall wait to find out what the next year has to offer.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

