Top 5 Car News Of The Week: Best December Discounts, Tata Nexon EV, Tata Altroz, Hyundai Aura & Maruti Alto

Published On Dec 22, 2019 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Aura

Here’s all the important car news from the past week that’s worth your time

Tata Altroz Buy or Hold: The Tata Altroz’s launch is still a month away and there’s no dearth of capable alternatives. So should you hold yourself back from signing that cheque for something like the Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 or go for it?

Tata Nexon EV Variants: The Tata Nexon EV’s launch is still a few weeks away but bookings are already open for an amount of Rs 21,000. If you are interested in what features and variant options you could be looking at, click here .

Hyundai Aura Specs Compared: After teasing us with sketches, Hyundai revealed the exterior of its upcoming sub-4m sedan, the Aura. But we’ve got more details. We’ve even compared its specifications with its long list of rivals. Take a look .

Best December Discounts: If you’re looking for a car deal, we might have just the thing for you. Here are all the discounts on cars ranging from a Maruti Alto to a Skoda Kodiaq climbing up to Rs 5 lakh or even more if you arm-twist your dealer into giving you a few extra accessories or such.

Feature-loaded Maruti Alto: In a bid to make the Alto a bit more feature-rich, Maruti has added a new VXI+ variant to the entry-level hatchback’s lineup. It attracts a Rs 13,000 premium over the Alto VXI, but what do you get for that money?

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT