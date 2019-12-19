Maruti Alto Gets A New Fully Loaded VXI+ Variant

Published On Dec 19, 2019 02:48 PM By Saransh for Maruti Alto 800

It gets Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The VXI+ variant attracts a premium of around Rs 13,000 over the VXI trim.

Maruti has finally equipped the Alto with a touchscreen infotainment system.

Other features on offer remain identical to that of the previous top-spec VXI variant.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new top-spec VXI+ variant of its entry-level hatchback, the Alto. Priced at Rs 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), it attracts a premium of around Rs 13,000 over the VXI variant.

For the said premium, the VXI+ variant gets a new 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Other features on the VXI+ variant remain identical to that of the VXI variant. It includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, front seatbelt reminder, manual AC, power steering, and front power windows.

With the introduction of the new variant, the Alto petrol ranges from Rs 2.88 lakh to Rs 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Maruti also offers the Alto with a CNG fuel option. It is available in two variants - LXI and LXI(O), priced at Rs 4.05 lakh and 4.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

The Alto continues to rival the likes of the Datsun redi-GO and the Renault Kwid 0.8L. While the redi-GO doesn’t offer a touchscreen, the Kwid packs a bigger 8-inch screen. Apart from the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, the Kwid also packs a rear camera, which is missing in the Alto.

Under the hood, the Alto VXI+ is powered by the same 796cc BS6 petrol engine. It makes 48PS of power and 69Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and has a claimed fuel economy of 22.05kmpl.

