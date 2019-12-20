Tata Nexon EV: Variant Wise Features Detailed

Modified On Dec 20, 2019 12:37 PM By Saransh for Tata Nexon EV

The EV makes 129PS of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque and draws power from a 30.2kWh Li-polymer battery pack

The Nexon EV is expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2020.

Pre-launch bookings are now underway.

The EV has a claimed range of over 300km.

Can charge up to 80 per cent from 0 in just 60 minutes with a fast charger.

With a regular home charger, it will take 8 hours from 20-100 per cent.

Tata is all set to launch its first long-range electric vehicle, the Nexon EV, in India by March 2020. While the launch is still a couple of months away, the carmaker has already revealed various details. So, let’s take a look at what we know about the Nexon EV so far.

Here are the powertrain specifications of the Nexon EV:

Power 129PS Torque 245Nm Fast charging time 0-80 in 60 min Standard charging time 20-100 in 8 hours Battery 30.2 kWh On board charger 3.3 kW AC Claimed Range Over 300 km 0-60kmph 4.6 seconds (claimed) 0-100kmph 9.9 seconds (claimed)

Colour Options: Signature Teal Blue, Glacier White and Moonlit Silver.

Now let’s take a look at the variant-wise feature list of the EV:

Nexon EV XM:

Features:

Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and keyless entry.

Comfort: Push-button start, electric tailgate, connected car app, multiple drive modes, auto AC.

Wheels: 16-inch steel wheels.

Nexon EV XZ+:

Features (over XM):

Exterior: Dual tone roof, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys and fog lamps with cornering function.

Interior: Leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Comfort: Reverse parking camera and wearable key.

Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Nexon EV XZ+ LUX:

Interior: Leatherette seats.

Comfort: Auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers.

Exterior: Electric sunroof.

Bookings for the Nexon EV are underway and Tata has hinted that it will be priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 17 lakh. The Nexon EV has no direct rival as of now. The other long-range EVs available in the market, the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV, are priced over 20 lakh and offer more range.

