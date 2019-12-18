  • Login / Register
Best Year-end Discounts From Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra & More

Modified On Dec 18, 2019 05:28 PM By Dhruv.A for Maruti Swift

All the best car deals compiled for your convenience

The year is about to end and so are the year-end discounts. If you’re planning on making a purchase in these last few days, check out our compilation of the best offers (minimum Rs 50,000) and take your pick.

Maruti Year-end Offers: Save Up To Rs 90,000 On Ciaz, Vitara Brezza And More!

Entry-level Segment (With prices up to Rs 5 lakh)

Model

Max Discount

Tata Tiago

Rs 85,000

Maruti Alto 800

Rs 60,000

Datsun Redi-GO

Rs 59,000

Renault Kwid

Rs 57,000 

Hyundai Santro

Rs 55,000

Maruti Celerio

Rs 50,000

These are some popular offerings with savings of up to Rs 85,000. The entry-level segment couldn’t have offered a better deal.   

Hyundai Year-end Offers: Benefits Of Up To Rs 95,000 On Creta And Even More On Tucson

Hatchbacks Under Rs 10 Lakh

Model

Max Discount

Hyundai Grand i10

Rs 75,000

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Rs 71,000

Maruti Swift

Rs 70,000

Maruti Ignis

Rs 65,000

Hyundai Elite i20

Rs 65,000

Honda Jazz

Rs 50,000

Both Maruti and Hyundai are offering decent discounts on their models. The highest is at Rs 75,000 for the Hyundai Grand i10. 

Honda Year-End Discounts Stretch Up To Rs 5 Lakh!

Sedans Under Rs 15 Lakh

Model

Max Discount

Skoda Rapid

Rs 1.60 lakh

Tata Tigor

Rs 97,500

Hyundai Xcent

Rs 95,000

Maruti Ciaz

Rs 90,000

Maruti Dzire

Rs 77,000

Honda City

Rs 62,000

Hyundai Verna

Rs 60,000

If a three-box sedan catches your fancy, you can give these cars a try. You stand to save the most on the Skoda Rapid diesel variant. Moreover, that 1.5-litre engine will be discontinued in the BS6 era giving you even more reasons to pick it up right now.  

Honda Year-End Discounts Stretch Up To Rs 5 Lakh!

Sedans above Rs 15 lakh

Model

Max Discount

Skoda Superb

Rs 3.50 lakh

Honda Civic

Rs 2.50 lakh

If you’re looking for a more premium experience, take your pick from this Honda and Skoda. 

Tata Offering Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.25 Lakh On Hexa, Harrier, And More This December

Sub-compact and Compact SUVs Under Rs 20 lakh

Model

Max Discount

Tata Nexon

Rs 90,000

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Rs 89,500

Nissan Kicks

Rs 1.15 lakh

Renault Duster

Rs 50,000 on 2019 Duster, Rs 1.25 lakh on pre-facelift Duster

Renault Captur

Rs 3 lakh

Honda BR-V

Rs 1.15 lakh

Mahindra XUV300

Rs 55,000

Mahindra Scorpio

Rs 86,400

Mahindra TUV300

Rs 83,000

Mahindra XUV500

Rs 1.13 lakh

Maruti S-Cross

Rs 90,000

Hyundai Creta

Rs 95,000

Tata Harrier

Rs 1.15 lakh

Jeep Compass

Rs 2 lakh

SUVs are all the craze right now and if you’re eyeing one of these high riders, here are some of the most popular ones with discounts ranging from Rs 50,000 to a massive Rs 3 lakh.

Eyeing A Mahindra Car? Well, You Could Save Up To Rs 4 Lakh This Month!

SUVs Priced Over Rs 20 Lakh

Model

Max Discount

Honda CR-V

Rs 5 lakh

Mahindra Alturas G4

Rs 4 lakh

Skoda Kodiaq

Rs 2.37 lakh

Hyundai Tucson

Rs 2 lakh

Ford Endeavour

Rs 50,000 on 2.2-litre

Buyers looking for a plus-size or a notch extra premium experience can indulge in these SUVs with offers ranging up to a delicious Rs 5 lakh.

For manufacturer-wise offers, check out the links below:

