Best Year-end Discounts From Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra & More

Modified On Dec 18, 2019

All the best car deals compiled for your convenience

The year is about to end and so are the year-end discounts. If you’re planning on making a purchase in these last few days, check out our compilation of the best offers (minimum Rs 50,000) and take your pick.

Entry-level Segment (With prices up to Rs 5 lakh)

Model Max Discount Tata Tiago Rs 85,000 Maruti Alto 800 Rs 60,000 Datsun Redi-GO Rs 59,000 Renault Kwid Rs 57,000 Hyundai Santro Rs 55,000 Maruti Celerio Rs 50,000

These are some popular offerings with savings of up to Rs 85,000. The entry-level segment couldn’t have offered a better deal.

Hatchbacks Under Rs 10 Lakh

Model Max Discount Hyundai Grand i10 Rs 75,000 Mahindra KUV100 NXT Rs 71,000 Maruti Swift Rs 70,000 Maruti Ignis Rs 65,000 Hyundai Elite i20 Rs 65,000 Honda Jazz Rs 50,000

Both Maruti and Hyundai are offering decent discounts on their models. The highest is at Rs 75,000 for the Hyundai Grand i10.

Sedans Under Rs 15 Lakh

Model Max Discount Skoda Rapid Rs 1.60 lakh Tata Tigor Rs 97,500 Hyundai Xcent Rs 95,000 Maruti Ciaz Rs 90,000 Maruti Dzire Rs 77,000 Honda City Rs 62,000 Hyundai Verna Rs 60,000

If a three-box sedan catches your fancy, you can give these cars a try. You stand to save the most on the Skoda Rapid diesel variant. Moreover, that 1.5-litre engine will be discontinued in the BS6 era giving you even more reasons to pick it up right now.

Sedans above Rs 15 lakh

Model Max Discount Skoda Superb Rs 3.50 lakh Honda Civic Rs 2.50 lakh

If you’re looking for a more premium experience, take your pick from this Honda and Skoda.

Sub-compact and Compact SUVs Under Rs 20 lakh

Model Max Discount Tata Nexon Rs 90,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs 89,500 Nissan Kicks Rs 1.15 lakh Renault Duster Rs 50,000 on 2019 Duster, Rs 1.25 lakh on pre-facelift Duster Renault Captur Rs 3 lakh Honda BR-V Rs 1.15 lakh Mahindra XUV300 Rs 55,000 Mahindra Scorpio Rs 86,400 Mahindra TUV300 Rs 83,000 Mahindra XUV500 Rs 1.13 lakh Maruti S-Cross Rs 90,000 Hyundai Creta Rs 95,000 Tata Harrier Rs 1.15 lakh Jeep Compass Rs 2 lakh

SUVs are all the craze right now and if you’re eyeing one of these high riders, here are some of the most popular ones with discounts ranging from Rs 50,000 to a massive Rs 3 lakh.

SUVs Priced Over Rs 20 Lakh

Model Max Discount Honda CR-V Rs 5 lakh Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs 4 lakh Skoda Kodiaq Rs 2.37 lakh Hyundai Tucson Rs 2 lakh Ford Endeavour Rs 50,000 on 2.2-litre

Buyers looking for a plus-size or a notch extra premium experience can indulge in these SUVs with offers ranging up to a delicious Rs 5 lakh.

For manufacturer-wise offers, check out the links below:

