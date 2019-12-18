Best Year-end Discounts From Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra & More
All the best car deals compiled for your convenience
The year is about to end and so are the year-end discounts. If you’re planning on making a purchase in these last few days, check out our compilation of the best offers (minimum Rs 50,000) and take your pick.
Entry-level Segment (With prices up to Rs 5 lakh)
|
Model
|
Max Discount
|
Tata Tiago
|
Rs 85,000
|
Maruti Alto 800
|
Rs 60,000
|
Datsun Redi-GO
|
Rs 59,000
|
Renault Kwid
|
Rs 57,000
|
Hyundai Santro
|
Rs 55,000
|
Maruti Celerio
|
Rs 50,000
These are some popular offerings with savings of up to Rs 85,000. The entry-level segment couldn’t have offered a better deal.
Hatchbacks Under Rs 10 Lakh
|
Model
|
Max Discount
|
Hyundai Grand i10
|
Rs 75,000
|
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
|
Rs 71,000
|
Maruti Swift
|
Rs 70,000
|
Maruti Ignis
|
Rs 65,000
|
Hyundai Elite i20
|
Rs 65,000
|
Honda Jazz
|
Rs 50,000
Both Maruti and Hyundai are offering decent discounts on their models. The highest is at Rs 75,000 for the Hyundai Grand i10.
Sedans Under Rs 15 Lakh
|
Model
|
Max Discount
|
Skoda Rapid
|
Rs 1.60 lakh
|
Tata Tigor
|
Rs 97,500
|
Hyundai Xcent
|
Rs 95,000
|
Maruti Ciaz
|
Rs 90,000
|
Maruti Dzire
|
Rs 77,000
|
Honda City
|
Rs 62,000
|
Hyundai Verna
|
Rs 60,000
If a three-box sedan catches your fancy, you can give these cars a try. You stand to save the most on the Skoda Rapid diesel variant. Moreover, that 1.5-litre engine will be discontinued in the BS6 era giving you even more reasons to pick it up right now.
Sedans above Rs 15 lakh
|
Model
|
Max Discount
|
Skoda Superb
|
Rs 3.50 lakh
|
Honda Civic
|
Rs 2.50 lakh
If you’re looking for a more premium experience, take your pick from this Honda and Skoda.
Sub-compact and Compact SUVs Under Rs 20 lakh
|
Model
|
Max Discount
|
Tata Nexon
|
Rs 90,000
|
Maruti Vitara Brezza
|
Rs 89,500
|
Rs 1.15 lakh
|
Renault Duster
|
Rs 50,000 on 2019 Duster, Rs 1.25 lakh on pre-facelift Duster
|
Renault Captur
|
Rs 3 lakh
|
Honda BR-V
|
Rs 1.15 lakh
|
Mahindra XUV300
|
Rs 55,000
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
Rs 86,400
|
Mahindra TUV300
|
Rs 83,000
|
Mahindra XUV500
|
Rs 1.13 lakh
|
Maruti S-Cross
|
Rs 90,000
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Rs 95,000
|
Tata Harrier
|
Rs 1.15 lakh
|
Jeep Compass
|
Rs 2 lakh
SUVs are all the craze right now and if you’re eyeing one of these high riders, here are some of the most popular ones with discounts ranging from Rs 50,000 to a massive Rs 3 lakh.
SUVs Priced Over Rs 20 Lakh
|
Model
|
Max Discount
|
Honda CR-V
|
Rs 5 lakh
|
Mahindra Alturas G4
|
Rs 4 lakh
|
Skoda Kodiaq
|
Rs 2.37 lakh
|
Hyundai Tucson
|
Rs 2 lakh
|
Ford Endeavour
|
Rs 50,000 on 2.2-litre
Buyers looking for a plus-size or a notch extra premium experience can indulge in these SUVs with offers ranging up to a delicious Rs 5 lakh.
For manufacturer-wise offers, check out the links below:
