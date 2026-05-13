New Generation Kia Sonet Spied Testing For The First Time, Hints At A Majorly Revised Exterior Look

The second-generation Kia Sonet has been spotted testing for the first time. The heavily camouflaged prototype looks to have gotten a complete design overhaul, hence making the design more aligned with its bigger sibling the Seltos. The new Sonet will share its new K1 platform with the Syros and offer better safety and a whole lot of added features.

We have given a detailed breakdown of the spyshots below:

What Could Be Spotted?

The camouflaged prototype of the next-generation Kia Sonet looks bolder than the current Sonet on sale. Moreover, it is more in line with Kia’s latest design language as seen in case of the newly launched Seltos as well.

The front fascia looks wider and more upright. The grille appears to be larger, more rectangular replacing the smaller tiger-nose grille that we see on the Sonet right now. The slim lighting elements suggest a new split-headlamp setup, with sleek LED DRLs at the top and the main headlamps positioned lower in the bumper.

The redesigned front bumper also looks more muscular. The side profile appears boxier than before, with a straighter roofline and taller windows that could free up more headroom for rear passengers.

Kia has also added a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels with a cleaner and more modern design. Unfortunately, the rear design of the test mule could not be spotted, however, it could also likely carry a flatter profile with updated lighting elements.

*Image is of the current Kia Sonet for reference

Even the interior isn’t spotted for now but it should bring a complete overhaul with a new theme, larger 12.3-inch displays (at least on higher-spec trims) and more features. Currently the Sonet is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, sunroof, keyless entry with push-button start, and cruise control.

Safety wise, it will carry over its current tech like six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It can get an update in its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) which is currently Level-1 and might be upgraded with this update.

Powertrain Options

The new-generation Kia Sonet is expected to continue with the same engine and transmission options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol 1-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Strong Hybrid On The Way: Kia is also said to be developing a strong-hybrid version of the Kia Sonet. If it arrives, it may be one of the first strong-hybrid SUVs in the sub-4-metre segment.

Expected Price & Rivals

*iMT- clutchless manual transmission, DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The current generation of the Kia Sonet is priced between Rs 7.30 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The new generation model will likely carry a premium over the current model and could be launched in 2027. The Sonet has plenty of rivals including the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor and Skoda Kylaq.

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