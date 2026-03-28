Top 5 Diesel AT SUVs In India Under Rs 15 Lakh

Diesel as a fuel has come under heat recently due to strict emission norms, with affordable options slowly disappearing from the market. However, its popularity among SUV buyers remains strong simply due to the torquey nature and higher fuel economy offered by these engines. When you pair it to an automatic transmission, the ease and practicality of diesels certainly makes for a tempting proposition.

If you are looking to buy a diesel SUV, and also want the convenience of an AT without breaking the bank, here is a list of our top 5 Diesel AT SUVs under Rs 15 lakh that you could consider bringing home:

Kia Sonet

Starting Price: Rs 9.78 Lakh for HTE(O) variant

Kia recently introduced new entry-level variants for the automatic transmission-equipped Sonet, which has made it a lot more affordable. One of these powertrain options is a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is mated to a 6-speed AT. This combination produces 116 PS and 250 Nm, making for a powerful and smooth driving experience.

Besides this, the higher variants of the Sonet also get equipment like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-speaker BOSE sound system, a single-pane sunroof and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Hyundai Venue

Starting Price: Rs 11.81 lakh for HX 5 variant

The newest car on this list, and one of the more affordable ones, is the new Hyundai Venue, which was launched late last year. Powered by the same 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Sonet, it too puts out 116 PS and 250 Nm, which makes for generous performance levels. Just like its cousin, it too gets a 6-speed AT for a refined feel.

Being the newer car, the Venue has some cutting-edge technology like dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, an 8-speaker BOSE sound system, ambient lighting and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Tata Nexon

Starting Price: Rs 10.54 lakh for Pure Plus variant

Next up is one of the bestselling SUVs in India, the Tata Nexon, which offers a 6-speed AMT paired to the 1.5-litre diesel engine it has on offer. This combination puts out 115 PS and 260 Nm, which should be more than enough for most buyers.

The Nexon is known for its feature-loaded personality, and higher variants get you goodies like a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless charger and a Level 1 ADAS suite.

Kia Seltos

Starting Price: Rs 14.99 lakh for HTE(O) variant

Essentially an SUV from one segment up, the new Seltos’ entry-level Diesel AT variant is surprisingly affordable, with its price being a shade below Rs 15 lakh. It features the same 1.5-litre diesel engine and 6-speed AT as its smaller sibling, but in a much larger size and more premium package.

The Seltos’ top-spec variants get features like a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and digital clusters, a 5-inch touchscreen for climate controls, wireless chargers, heads-up display, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS and dual-zone climate control.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Starting Price: Rs 10.85 lakh for the MX3 variant

Another popular choice in the subcompact SUV segment is the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine making 116 PS and 300 Nm under the hood. This is paired to a 6-speed AMT for a more convenient driving experience. Notably, this powertrain also makes it the torquiest SUV in this list as well, despite being on the lower end of the price range.

The XUV 3XO’s higher variants come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon music system, dual-zone climate control, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless charger and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India