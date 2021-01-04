Top 10 New Car Launches In Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 Lakh Range In 2021
Modified On Jan 04, 2021 11:34 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV500 2020
Even in 2021, we are going to see a lot of brand new SUVs as well as new generations of existing SUVs
The year 2020 saw many new SUVs, an all-new hatchback, a new generation of a popular sedan and much more. SUVs dominated the launches in 2020 and it seems like 2021 will be no different. In the Rs 10 lakh to 20 lakh range, most of the launches next year are of SUVs only. Mahindra and Skoda seem to have many new exciting cars incoming. So, here are the top 10 cars launching in 2021 that will come in the 10-20 lakh range.
Tata Gravitas
-
Expected launch date: January 2021
-
Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol and Diesel
-
Gearbox options - 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
-
Expected price: Rs 15 lakh onwards
The Tata Gravitas will be among the earliest launches of 2021, most likely to enter the market in January 2021. It is a 6- and 7-seater version of the Harrier, carrying a captain or bench seat in the second row and an additional third row. The Gravitas is expected to demand a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the regular variants of Harrier. Also, it might get the upcoming 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that will also come on the harrier.
Also Read: Production-spec Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spied Undisguised, Launch Expected In January
Jeep Compass Facelift
-
Launch date: January 7 2021
-
Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol and Diesel
-
Gearbox options - 6-speed MT and 9-speed AT (Diesel) / 7-speed DCT and 6-speed MT (Petrol)
-
Expected price: Rs 17 lakh onwards
After being in India for nearly 4 years, the Jeep Compass is all set to receive a big facelift on January 7. The Compass facelift will carry several styling upgrades and get a completely refreshed cabin. The powertrain and transmission options are expected to remain the same as earlier. To make it a more attractive package, a few new features are also expected onboard.
Also Read: 5 Things You Need To Know About The 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift
MG ZS Petrol
-
Expected launch date: First half 2021
-
Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol
-
Gearbox options - 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
-
Expected price: Rs 10 lakh onwards
The MG ZS will be the entry-level offering from the carmaker, rivalling the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and Nissan Kicks. It is expected to get a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The ZS is expected to get features such as panoramic sunroof, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, six airbags and much more.
Second-gen Mahindra XUV500
-
Expected launch date: First Quarter 2021
-
Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol and Diesel
-
Gearbox options - 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
-
Expected price: Rs 14 lakh onwards
The new generation XUV500 was set to launch in 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, its launch was delayed. It is now expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2021. The SUV will sit on a new platform and sport new engines. Seeing the spy shots, it will get features such as two integrated digital displays, connected car tech and level 1 autonomous driving assistance technology with features such as emergency autonomous braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.
New Mahindra Scorpio
-
Expected launch date: mid-2021
-
Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol and Diesel
-
Gearbox options - 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
-
Expected price: Rs 13 lakh onwards
The new Scorpio is likely to be launched after the debut of the new XUV500, around mid-2021. The tall-boy SUV is expected to sit on an updated ladder frame chassis and come with more safety features. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines powering the Thar and upcoming XUV500 will also come on the Scorpio with manual and automatic gearbox options.
Also Read: Mahindra Trademarks A New Name For The 2021 Scorpio
Hyundai Creta 7-seater
-
Expected launch date: Second Half 2021
-
Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol and Diesel
-
Gearbox options - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT (Diesel) / 7-speed DCT (Turbo Petrol)
-
Expected price: Rs 11 lakh onwards
Hyundai is bringing in the 7-seater version of Creta, which might be named ‘Alcazar.’ The front look of the 7-seater will be identical to the new Creta. The rear profile will be revised with new tail light design, higher roofline and a flatter bootlid. It will fit in as an alternative to the Mahindra Scorpio and MPVs like Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki XL6, MG Hector Plus and Tata Gravitas as well. Expect it to demand a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the regular variants of the new Creta.
Skoda Vision IN SUV
-
Expected launch date: First Quarter 2021
-
Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol engines
-
Gearbox options - 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT and 7-speed DSG
-
Expected price: Rs 10 lakh onwards
Skoda unveiled the Vision IN SUV as a concept just before the Auto Expo 2020. It has already been spied testing in India, ahead of its launch in the first quarter of 2021. The Vision IN SUV will come with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Skoda has stated that the pricing will remain highly competitive as they will follow heavy localization. The Vision IN SUV will go up against the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.
Volkswagen Taigun
-
Expected launch date: First Half 2021
-
Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol engines
-
Gearbox options - 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT and 7-speed DSG
-
Expected price: Rs 10 lakh onwards
Volkswagen Taigun is the brand’s upcoming answer to the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. Recently, the carmaker put out a teaser of the Taigun indicating its imminent launch in early 2021. It will sit on the MQB-A0 IN platform, same as the Skoda Vision IN, with heavy localization. Further, just like the Skoda Vision SUV, Taigun will also get a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.
New Generation Skoda Octavia
-
Expected launch date: Second Quarter 2021
-
Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol
-
Gearbox options - 7-speed DSG
-
Expected price: Rs 18 lakh onwards
Skoda discontinued the Octavia earlier in 2020, only to bring in its new generation. It was expected to be launched by Diwali 2020 but got delayed to 2021. The newer version has already been spied testing in our country. The new Octavia will get several styling upgrades which will make it look similar to the elder sibling Superb. Inside the cabin, it is expected to get more safety features along with connected car technology. The Octavia will come with a 2.0 Litre TSI engine.
Mahindra XUV300 EV
-
Expected launch date: Second Half 2021
-
Powertrain options: Electric
-
Gearbox options - Single Speed
-
Expected price: Rs 15 lakh onwards
Mahindra has confirmed the launch of the XUV300 EV for 2021. It will squarely go up against the Tata Nexon EV, currently one of the most affordable and popular long-range EVs in the country. The XUV300 is likely to offer a driving range of around 350 kilometres. The pricing will be very similar to that of the Nexon EV, which is priced from Rs 14 lakh.
Read More on : Creta on road price
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful