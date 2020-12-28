Mahindra Trademarks A New Name For The 2021 Scorpio

Modified On Dec 28, 2020 02:18 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio

The new-generation Mahindra Scorpio is expected to hit the market around mid-2021

Mahindra has trademarked the name ‘Scorpion’ in different styles.

Earlier, it registered the name ‘Scorpio Sting’.

It’s expected to be larger and features a new design inside and out.

The 2021 Scorpio will be powered by Mahindra’s new 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel.

The outgoing version might coexist with the new generation.

Mahindra is set to launch the new generations of the XUV500 and the Scorpio in 2021. The XUV500 is slated to launch by March 2021, followed by the Scorpio. Now, newly leaked documents reveal the carmaker has trademarked the name ‘Scorpion’.

Mahindra earlier filed a trademark for the name ‘Scorpio Sting’. One of these could be for a special variant in the lineup. The SUV has borne the name ‘Scorpio’ for more than 15 years in India. Since this is just a trademark, there are chances it may not be used at all.

The new Mahindra Scorpio will undergo a complete makeover. A new or an updated version of the present ladder frame chassis is expected onboard. The shape of the SUV has been revised heavily for the first time.

The outgoing version is expected to be on sale with the upcoming Scorpio. The existing engine is already BS6 compliant, so it will need no changes. The new model will feature petrol and diesel engines that debuted with the new Thar. The new 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre all-aluminium diesel engine producing 150PS and 130PS, respectively, will power the new Scorpio. Transmission options will include a 6-speed AT and a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Scorpio will feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a new alloy wheel design, and several other highlights. On the safety front, it is expected to get six airbags, rear parking camera, and vehicle stability management (VSM) on the top-spec variants.

The Mahindra Scorpio currently retails for Rs 12.42 lakh to Rs 16.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the new generation, which could be launched around mid-2021, to command a premium over this.

