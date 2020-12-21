Production-spec Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spied Undisguised, Launch Expected In January

Published On Dec 21, 2020 06:25 PM By Tarun for Tata Gravitas

The Tata Gravitas, the three-row version of the Harrier, is set to take on the MG Hector Plus

The near-production Tata Gravitas made its India debut at Auto Expo 2020.

The first uncamouflaged spy shot of the production-spec has come up.

It will get an additional third row of seats, with an option of captain seats on the second row.

It will continue with the same diesel engine along with the same set of transmissions as the Harrier.

A 1.5-litre turbo petrol is also on the cards.

The Tata Gravitas is expected to launch in January 2021 after it was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in a production-ready form. It is a three-row version of the regular Harrier, with minor changes. Here is its first spy shot sans camouflage.

Only the rear portion of the Gravitas is visible in this spy shot. To differentiate itself, the Gravitas gets slightly tweaked tail lamp design, a thick chrome strip running through the boot and a flatter boot hatch. The roof height has been increased to liberate the headroom in the third row. The result of that can be seen from the rear as well.

The front portion of the Gravitas is yet to be spied uncamouflaged. We are expecting minor refreshments to the front grille and the bumper. It could also get a different alloy wheel design when compared to the Harrier. The spied test mule comes in a new blue colour which will not be available with the Harrier. The Gravitas is about 80mm taller and 63mm longer.

The features list is expected to be the same as seen on Harrier. It will get a floating touchscreen infotainment system, JBL speaker system, LED tail lamps, rear parking camera, six airbags, ESP, traction control, panoramic sunroof and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The advancements to the feature list could include the addition of a front parking sensor, electronic parking brake and connected car technology.

Tata Gravitas will retain the 2.0 Litre Kyrotec turbo-diesel engine that also powers the Harrier. Thanks to the BS6 upgrade, the engine now produces 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter unit. There are chances that it could be the first recipient of the 1.5 litre turbo-petrol engine that is speculated to be under development.

The launch of Tata Gravitas is expected by January 2021. It might demand around a lakh over the regular variants of the Harrier. Currently, the Harrier is priced starting from Rs 13.84 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Gravitas will compete with the likes of the MG Hector Plus and upcoming second-gen Mahindra XUV500.