5 Things You Need To Know About The 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift

Jeep is set to unveil the facelifted Compass on 7th January. The SUV was launched back in 2017 and will receive its first significant upgrade next month. Unofficial bookings for the facelifted Compass have already commenced at dealerships for a token amount of Rs 50,000. Here are five key details you need to know about the facelift.

Updated looks

The overall silhouette of the Compass facelift remains largely unchanged. The front profile looks refreshed with sleeker LED headlamps, a restyled front bumper, a bigger air dam, a new mesh grille and a set of new LED DRLs. Silver skid plates are now present at both ends. The facelift continues with the same set of alloy wheels. At the back, you get a slightly revised tail lamp design.

Heavily Updated Cabin

Unlike the exterior profile, the cabin of the Compass facelift will see a big makeover. The complete dashboard design will be refreshed to make it look more premium. It is expected to get a new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment unit with FCA’s latest Uconnect 5 system, connected car technology, a fully digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera. Cosmetic upgrades will include new switches, a new steering wheel and a dual-tone finish on the centre console. Other existing features like a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, dual-zone climate control and six airbags will be retained.

Trailhawk Will Also Receive A Facelift

Even the Compass Trailhawk variants will receive the cosmetic updates seen on the regular facelifted variants. The globally unveiled Trailhawk gets a new bumper, new alloy wheel design and tow hooks at both ends.

No Changes In Engine And Transmission Option

The Jeep Compass facelift is likely to continue with the same set of petrol and diesel engines. The outgoing Compass comes with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The turbo-petrol produces 162PS and 250Nm while the diesel engine produces 170PS and 350Nm.

Transmission options should also remain the same as earlier. Both the engines will come with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The petrol engine will come with the option of a 7-speed DCT and the diesel engine with a 9-speed torque converter unit.

Price Expectation And Competition

Currently, the Compass is priced from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 27.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect Jeep to demand a premium over the current prices. It will continue to rival the MG Hector, the Tata Harrier and the Mahindra XUV500.

