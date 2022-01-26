Top 10 Cars From Foreign Automakers That Were Specifically Made For India

Modified On Jan 27, 2022 11:00 AM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

These cars were specially designed for India and later made available to the world

The year 2022 marks India’s 73rd Republic Day. In the past seven decades, India has grown to be one of the most powerful and developing nations. Even in the automotive sector, India is emerging as one of the biggest manufacturing hubs in the world. Seeing the increasing demand in the Indian market, many foreign manufacturers are making cars specially for us, Indians. Some prominent names including Skoda, Kia, and Renault have gone forward with their global debuts in India.

So, here are the top 10 cars that were focused for the Indian market and made their world debut in the country:

Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda 2.0 project focuses on cars made for India, which started with the Kushaq. Seeing the hot-selling compact SUV segment, Skoda decided to bring in the Kushaq, which literally means “King’ in Sanskrit. It’s a Creta and Seltos competitor, priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is Skoda’s highly localised model based on the MQB A0 IN platform. It’s powered by 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, paired with 6-speed manual transmission, 6-speed AT (for 1-litre) and 7-speed DSG (for 1.5-litre).

Skoda Slavia

After the Kushaq, Skoda debuted the Slavia sedan in India as part of the India 2.0 project. The made-in and made-for-India notchback replaces the Skoda Rapid. Skoda plans for up to 95 percent of localization which will aid in competitive prices and low repair/service costs. It shares its underpinnings with the Kushaq and borrows its turbo-petrol engines and transmission options.

Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen is bringing in its own version of the Slavia or rather, a replacement for the ageing Vento, called the Virtus. The compact sedan will essentially be a facelifted version of the one sold in Brazil and will also be inspired by the latest avatar of the new Polo sold overseas. However, India will be the first to receive its facelifted version. The sedan will be locally manufactured and based on the MQB A0 IN platform. It should continue with the Slavia’s 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber made its global debut in India, in 2019. It’s a sub-four-metre MPV, which is currently positioned between the Kiger and the Kwid. Its highly competitive pricing and the ability to seat up to seven people made it popular. Further, it also received a 4-star safety rating in 2021, making it one of the safest MPVs on sale in India. The Triber is powered by a 72PS 1-litre petrol engine and retails from just under Rs 6 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Following the footsteps of the Triber, Renault launched another made-for-India car: the Kiger. It is based on the Triber’s CMF-A+ platform which is derived from the Kwid. The Kiger is one of the most affordable subcompact SUVs you can buy, priced in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It uses 72PS 1-litre petrol and 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engines, paired with 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT (petrol), and CVT (turbo-petrol) transmissions.

Renault Kwid

The Kwid was actually Renault’s first made-for-India car, and it boosted the manufacturer's sales in India. The Renault Kwid was aimed at the entry-level segment, which mainly comprised the Maruti Alto. With its stylish looks and the SUV-stance, it was also fairly equipped. Back in 2015, it offered a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which was hardly found in any entry-level cars. Now, it’s a globally popular model with an electric version (K-ZE) as well. The hatchback is priced in the range of Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite debuted as the most affordable subcompact SUV (back when it was launched in late 2020) in India. The SUV was specifically designed for the Indian masses and with its sub-5 lakh introductory pricing, was an instant hit. It’s waiting period has crossed over six months in 2021 due to its increasing demand. It was launched prior to the Kiger as both share their underpinnings and engines. It is also one of the safest SUVs on sale with a 4-star safety rating, which added to its long list of talents.

Kia Sonet

Riding high on the success of Seltos, Kia launched the made-for-India Sonet subcompact SUV. The Brezza and Venue-rival was offered with three engine options, six transmission choices and was also the most feature-equipped offering in its segment. It gets 1.2-litre petrol, 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The Sonet is also one of the very few cars that is equipped with an iMT (clutchless manual) gearbox. It’s priced from just under Rs 7 lakh.

Kia Carens

Kia’s new three-row MPV is again, a made-for-India car which will later be launched globally. The Carens is based on the Hyundai Alcazar, but looks completely different and moreover, a blend of an SUV and MPV. It will be offered in six and seven-seater configurations. The MPV will borrow its engines and transmissions from the Seltos.

Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar is an extended Creta in six and seven-seater configurations. The Alcazar made its global debut in India in 2021 as a competitor to the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, and Tata Safari. It uses 159PS 2-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The Alcazar and Carens share their underpinnings.

