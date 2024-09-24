All
This Is What Each Variant Of The Tata Nexon CNG Offers

Published On Sep 24, 2024 05:35 PM By Ansh for Tata Nexon

It is available in four variant lines and is the first CNG car in India to be powered by a turbo-petrol engine

Tata Nexon CNG Variant-wise Features

The Tata Nexon CNG has been launched with prices starting from Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India), and the carmaker is offering it in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless Plus. Apart from the top-spec variant, all other trims have sub-variants, and if you were waiting to buy the Nexon CNG, check out which one will suit you the best.

Before we get into the variant-wise features of the CNG SUV, check out the powertrain details.

Tata Nexon CNG

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG

Power

100 PS (CNG mode)

Torque

170 Nm

Transmission

6-speed manual

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

24 km/kg

The CNG variants of the Nexon come with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 100 PS in CNG mode, which is down by 20 PS compared to the regular variants. While there is a drop in the power, the torque output remains the same in both petrol and CNG modes. Now, let’s get into the variant-wise features.

Smart

Tata Nexon Airbag

Price: Rs 8.99 lakh

This is what you get in the base-spec Nexon CNG:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • LED headlamps

  • LED tail lamps

  • LED DRLs

  • 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo

  • N.A.

  • Front power windows

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • Hill hold assist

The base-spec Smart variant of the Nexon CNG comes with most of the basic features you would need. While there is no infotainment package on offer, the base-spec variant does come with a good lighting setup, and has a decent safety kit.

Smart+

Tata Nexon Steering Mounted Controls

Price: Rs 9.69 lakh

Over the base-spec variant, the Smart+ variant offers these additional features.

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Shark fin antenna

  • N.A.

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • All power windows

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • N.A.

This variant adds an infotainment system with wired smartphone connectivity, and also comes with a few more convenience features. However, there are no changes to the cabin and the safety kit.

Smart+ S

Tata Nexon Electric Sunroof

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh

The Smart+ S variant brings these few extra features.

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • N.A.

  • N.A.

  • N.A.

  • Automatic headlamps

  • Voice assisted electric sunroof

  • Rain sensing wipers

With this variant, you only get a single-pane sunroof, for an additional cost of Rs 30,000. Apart from this, there are only 2 other small but useful feature additions in the form of auto headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

Pure

Tata Nexon Rear AC Vents

Price: Rs 10.69 lakh

This is what the mid-spec Pure variant gets over the Smart + S.

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Bi-funtional LED headlamps

  • Roof rails

  • N.A.

  • Voice commands

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Rear AC vents

  • Touch-based climate control panel

  • N.A.

The feature additions to the Pure variant are limited to the exterior, infotainment and convenience sections. The cabin and the safety kit remain the same. Do note that this variant does not offer a sunroof, as that feature is limited to the “S” variants of the subcompact SUV.

Pure S

Price: Rs 10.99 lakh

The “S” sub-variant of the Pure trim of the Nexon CNG adds these features.

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • N.A.

  • N.A.

  • N.A.

  • Automatic headlamps

  • Voice assisted electric sunroof

  • Rain sensing wipers

The feature additions to the Pure S over Pure are the same three amenities which we saw in the Smart+ S over the Smart variant.

Creative

Tata Nexon LED DRLs

Price: Rs 11.69 lakh

Here is what the Creative variant offers over the Pure S.

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Sequential LED DRLs and LED tail lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic inserts

  • Top-mounted rear wiper and washer

  • N.A

  • 4 speakers and 2 tweeters

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Automatic climate control

  • Push button start stop

  • Rear view camera

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

For an additional Rs 70,000, the Creative variant gets a better exterior design, an improved infotainment package, more comfort and convenience features, and important additions to the safety kit.

Creative+

Tata Nexon ORVM Mounted Camera

Price: Rs 12.19 lakh

Over the Creative variant, this is what you get in the Creative+ variant of the Nexon CNG.

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Automatic headlamps

  • N.A

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • 360-degree camera

  • Blind view monitor

  • Front parking sensors

  • Rain sensing wipers

With the Creative + variant, the Nexon CNG gets wireless smartphone connectivity, but the major additions have been made in the safety kit.

Fearless+ PS

Tata Nexon 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Price: Rs 14.59 lakh

Here is what more you get in the top-spec Nexon CNG

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Sequential LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye function

  • Front fog lamps with cornering function

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 4 speakers and 4 tweeters

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Voice assisted panoramic sunroof

  • Height adjustable co-driver seat

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Air purifier

  • Xpress cool

  • N.A.

The top-spec Nexon CNG gets all the premium features of the standard Nexon, which includes bigger screens, more comfort and convenience features, and even a panoramic sunroof, which is a new addition to the subcompact SUV.

Note:

  • All prices are ex-showroom, Pan-India

  • All features of the Nexon CNG haven’t been revealed, and are expected to be the same as the features of the standard Nexon.

  • Images of standard Tata Nexon used for reference.

Price & Rivals

Tata Nexon CNG

The Tata Nexon CNG is priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India) and is a rival to the CNG variants of the Maruti Brezza and Maruti Fronx.

×
We need your city to customize your experience