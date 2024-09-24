This Is What Each Variant Of The Tata Nexon CNG Offers
Published On Sep 24, 2024 05:35 PM By Ansh for Tata Nexon
It is available in four variant lines and is the first CNG car in India to be powered by a turbo-petrol engine
The Tata Nexon CNG has been launched with prices starting from Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India), and the carmaker is offering it in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless Plus. Apart from the top-spec variant, all other trims have sub-variants, and if you were waiting to buy the Nexon CNG, check out which one will suit you the best.
Before we get into the variant-wise features of the CNG SUV, check out the powertrain details.
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG
|
Power
|
100 PS (CNG mode)
|
Torque
|
170 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed manual
|
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
24 km/kg
The CNG variants of the Nexon come with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 100 PS in CNG mode, which is down by 20 PS compared to the regular variants. While there is a drop in the power, the torque output remains the same in both petrol and CNG modes. Now, let’s get into the variant-wise features.
Smart
Price: Rs 8.99 lakh
This is what you get in the base-spec Nexon CNG:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The base-spec Smart variant of the Nexon CNG comes with most of the basic features you would need. While there is no infotainment package on offer, the base-spec variant does come with a good lighting setup, and has a decent safety kit.
Smart+
Price: Rs 9.69 lakh
Over the base-spec variant, the Smart+ variant offers these additional features.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
This variant adds an infotainment system with wired smartphone connectivity, and also comes with a few more convenience features. However, there are no changes to the cabin and the safety kit.
Smart+ S
Price: Rs 9.99 lakh
The Smart+ S variant brings these few extra features.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
With this variant, you only get a single-pane sunroof, for an additional cost of Rs 30,000. Apart from this, there are only 2 other small but useful feature additions in the form of auto headlights and rain-sensing wipers.
Pure
Price: Rs 10.69 lakh
This is what the mid-spec Pure variant gets over the Smart + S.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The feature additions to the Pure variant are limited to the exterior, infotainment and convenience sections. The cabin and the safety kit remain the same. Do note that this variant does not offer a sunroof, as that feature is limited to the “S” variants of the subcompact SUV.
Pure S
Price: Rs 10.99 lakh
The “S” sub-variant of the Pure trim of the Nexon CNG adds these features.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The feature additions to the Pure S over Pure are the same three amenities which we saw in the Smart+ S over the Smart variant.
Creative
Price: Rs 11.69 lakh
Here is what the Creative variant offers over the Pure S.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
For an additional Rs 70,000, the Creative variant gets a better exterior design, an improved infotainment package, more comfort and convenience features, and important additions to the safety kit.
Creative+
Price: Rs 12.19 lakh
Over the Creative variant, this is what you get in the Creative+ variant of the Nexon CNG.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
With the Creative + variant, the Nexon CNG gets wireless smartphone connectivity, but the major additions have been made in the safety kit.
Fearless+ PS
Price: Rs 14.59 lakh
Here is what more you get in the top-spec Nexon CNG
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The top-spec Nexon CNG gets all the premium features of the standard Nexon, which includes bigger screens, more comfort and convenience features, and even a panoramic sunroof, which is a new addition to the subcompact SUV.
Note:
-
All prices are ex-showroom, Pan-India
-
All features of the Nexon CNG haven’t been revealed, and are expected to be the same as the features of the standard Nexon.
- Images of standard Tata Nexon used for reference.
Price & Rivals
The Tata Nexon CNG is priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India) and is a rival to the CNG variants of the Maruti Brezza and Maruti Fronx.
