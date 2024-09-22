Here Are 7 Things We Learnt After Driving The Tata Curvv

Published On Sep 22, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv is definitely a head turner, but does it really have the all-rounder capabilities as some of its segment rivals? We find out

The Tata Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) was the most recent from the Indian automaker. It competes in the compact SUV space in India, distinguishing itself with its SUV-coupe styling. We recently had the opportunity to drive the Curvv ICE, and here’s what we learnt from our experience.

Definitely A Head Turner

Though the Curvv shares a lot of design cues from the existing Tata cars like Nexon and Harrier-Safari duo, it’s still a looker as all other modern Tata cars. The LED DRLs are borrowed from the Nexon, meanwhile the grille looks inspired from the bigger SUV siblings. What will make you turn your head and look at it is its well-designed SUV-coupe styling.

Elements like connected LED DRLs and connected LED tail lights make it look even more premium and they also feature welcome and goodbye animations. Another highlight on the Curvv are its flush-type door handles, which are a first on a Tata car.

Nexon-like Cabin, Not Practical Enough

When you sit inside the Curvv, the first thing you notice is that the dashboard layout mirrors that of the Nexon. However, the fit, finish, and material quality are acceptable for the segment. The interior features a burgundy theme (which varies depending on the variant chosen), along with some soft-touch elements on the dashboard and ambient lighting, which provide a slightly more upscale feel compared to the Tata Nexon.

Since the Curvv borrows the Nexon’s cabin layout, practicality is a bit compromised. While there are door pockets on all doors, the front row lacks cup holders, the USB ports are difficult to reach, and the seat ventilation buttons are inconveniently placed out of sight on the side of the seat.

Features: No Compromises

One of the biggest positives about the Tata Curvv is its equipment, which will not make you feel that you’ve compromised on anything. It comes loaded with amenities like a big 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, and 6-way powered driver’s seat.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring, electronic stability control (ESC), and a complete suite of level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Generous Boot Space

The Tata Curvv offers a massive boot of 500 litres, which can be increased further by split folding (60:40) the rear seats. What further makes it convenient to access is its powered tailgate feature with gesture control.

New GDi Engine, Better Than Before

The Curvv also debuts Tata’s new 1.2-litre T-GDi (direct injection) turbo petrol engine, which makes 5 PS more and produces 55 Nm of higher torque output compared to the regular 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that is shared with the Nexon.

Although this engine doesn’t feel drastically different from the existing turbo-petrol option in terms of performance, it is more refined and offers smooth power delivery. The performance is adequate for easy overtakes on highways, even at higher speeds. However, being a three-cylinder unit, Tata’s T-GDi still transmits some vibrations, which could have been better managed with more insulation in the cabin.

Diesel DCT Doesn’t Feel Reassuring

Tata’s SUV-coupe is also being offered with the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which makes 118 PS and 260 Nm. This diesel engine can be had with an optional 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT), which also makes the Curvv the first mass market diesel car in India to come with a DCT automatic transmission.

The Curvv diesel offers a good balance between performance and fuel efficiency. However, we would have liked it if Tata would have better contained the vibrations with this powertrain setup. Also, the DCT offered with the Curvv doesn’t seem reassuring as we experienced some serious issues with this gearbox. There were some extreme jerks while shifting from D1 to D2, and there was an instance where the car was on a slope and the gearbox shifted to neutral on its own. For now, if you are looking to buy Curvv with DCT transmission option, we recommend you to wait for a while until Tata resolves these issues.

Impressive Ride Quality

On the plus side, the Tata Curvv offers a supreme ride quality and it soaks everything in its way and doesn’t make you feel uncomfortable on irregular surfaces. The body movements are also well controlled, but you might experience some body roll while driving on hills.

So, these were the things we liked and disliked about the Tata Curvv. It is priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 19 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi). What are your thoughts on the Tata Curvv and will you consider buying it over Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos? Comment below.

