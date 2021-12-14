Published On Dec 14, 2021 12:54 PM By CarDekho for Hyundai i20 N Line

It has large brake rotors, wider wheels and a racecar-like low stance

For the price, the Hyundai i20 offers enough on-board hardware (tunable turbocharged engines, rear disc brakes, a rigid chassis, etc.) to make it ripe for modifications. Shashank Das, the digital artist behind Sdesyn, has reimagined it as the Hyundai i20 R concept -- a widebody, ground-hugging hot hatchback built for the track, and it’s a thing of beauty.

At the front, the i20 R concept has a blacked-out Hyundai logo on the grille and a wide splitter below the bumper that sits millimetres above the ground. The flared fenders are a few inches wider than stock and properly accommodate the bigger Rotiform wheels and low-profile Pirelli P-Zero sports tyres.

Behind the 6-spoke alloys, the front brake rotors seem larger in diameter than the stock setup, and the callipers are an eye-catching teal colour. Note how the rear brake callipers are mounted towards the left of the hub in the picture -- different from the stock i20, but similar to some performance cars where it’s important to keep the weight of even smaller components between the front and rear axles.

Shashank calls the matte yellow custom paintwork ‘Goldstone’, and it shows off the work he’s done even better. View it in the profile, and the front fenders and render fenders take your breath away with their complex surfaces and clean lines that blend well with the i20’s original design. At the rear, the i20 R has a prominent spoiler above the tailgate and a faux diffuser below the bumper.

The roof and tailgate are finished in gloss black, and the latter features a custom-designed ‘R’ logo that’s also found on the front fenders. It seems to have a custom exhaust system with dual exhaust exits, one on either side of the diffuser.

We don’t know what’s under the i20 R’s bonnet, but going by the modifications to the aerodynamics, it’s clearly built for speed. In India, the most powerful variant of the i20 gets a tunable 120PS/172Nm 1-litre turbo petrol motor, and you can have it with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission or a 6-speed iMT clutch pedal-less stick shift. A 1.5-litre diesel mill is also offered, and it makes 100PS/240Nm from the factory paired to a 6-speed MT.

Hyundai offers the turbo petrol engine in a sportier hatchback, the i20 N Line. In Europe, the Hyundai i20 N hot hatchback is offered with an even more powerful 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 204PS and 275Nm, paired with a proper 6-speed manual transmission.

So, how do you like the Hyundai i20 R concept? Let us know in the comments how you’d like to modify a turbo petrol hatchback such as the i20.

