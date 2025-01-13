These Were The Best Selling Compact And Midsize Hatchbacks In December 2024

Maruti led the charts with more than 75 percent of sales accounted by the Indian carmaker's models

In December 2024, Maruti again dominated the compact and midsize hatchbacks segment, with Wagon R and Swift being the only models to breach the 10,000-unit sales mark. Tata Tiago climbed to third position, followed by Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The overall sales figures reached nearly 40,000 units, which was a decline when compared to November 2024. Let us have a look at how all the compact and midsize hatchbacks performed in December 2024.

Model December 2024 December 2023 November 2024 Maruti Wagon R 17,303 8,578 13,982 Maruti Swift 10,421 11,843 14,737 Tata Tiago 5,006 4,852 5,319 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 4,489 5,247 5,667 Maruti Ignis 749 392 2,203 Maruti Celerio 748 247 2,379

Key Takeaways

Maruti Wagon R took the first spot in December 2024 with sales figures crossing the 17,300-unit mark, which was more than double what the Indian marque registered for the compact hatchback in December 2023. In terms of MoM (month-on-month) figures, the Wagon R achieved a 24 percent growth.

Maruti dispatched over 10,400 units of the Swift, which was a 29 percent MoM decline. Its YoY (year-on-year) figures also suffered a decrease, by a factor of 12 percent.

Tata Tiago reported a decline of 6 percent in MoM figures, with slightly more than 5,000 units dispatched. It, however, reported a growth of 3 percent when YoY figures are considered. Please note that these numbers consider both the internal combustion engine (ICE) and the Tiago EV.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios slipped to the fourth position with a total sales figure of nearly 4,500 units. This marked an MoM decline of 21 percent and a YoY decline of 14 percent.

Maruti Ignis was unable to breach the four-digit sales mark, which was a significant MoM decline of 66 percent. However, when compared with sales figures from December 2023, the compact hatchback reported a YoY growth of 91 percent.

Maruti Celerio came last on this list and saw the highest MoM decline and the greatest YoY growth on this list, 69 percent and 203 percent, respectively.

