These Are The Top 10 Cars That Got The Biggest First Price Hike This Year

Modified On Jan 25, 2022 01:24 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

Two cars in this list have gotten costlier by over a lakh

A new year in the automotive industry starts with manufacturers hiking up the prices of its offerings. These price hikes are usually done due to the increasing input or production costs. However, over the years, the price hikes have soared significantly, now crossing the lakh mark.

So, here are the top 10 cars that saw the biggest price hikes this year:

MG Gloster

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Turbo Diesel Super 7-seater Rs 29.98 lakh Rs 31 lakh Rs 1.02 lakh Smart 6-seater Rs 32.78 lakh Rs 34 lakh Rs 1.22 lakh Twin-Turbo Diesel Sharp 6-/ 7-seater Rs 36.18 lakh Rs 37.43 lakh Rs 1.25 lakh Savvy 6-/ 7-seater Rs 37.68 lakh Rs 39 lakh Rs 1.32 lakh

The Gloster’s base variant gets costlier by Rs 1.02 lakh, which now puts its starting price above the 30 lakh-mark.

The top-end variant inches closer to the 40 lakh-mark.

Toyota Fortuner

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Petrol 4x2 MT Rs 30.73 lakh Rs 31.39 lakh Rs 66,000 4x2 AT Rs 32.32 lakh Rs 32.98 lakh Rs 66,000 Diesel 4x2 MT Rs 33.23 lakh Rs 33.89 lakh Rs 66,000 4x2 AT Rs 35.51 lakh Rs 36.17 lakh Rs 66,000 4x4 MT Rs 35.89 lakh Rs 36.99 lakh Rs 1.1 lakh 4x4 AT Rs 38.18 lakh Rs 39.28 lakh Rs 1.1 lakh Legender 4x2 AT Rs 38.61 lakh Rs 39.71 lakh Rs 1.1 lakh Legender 4x4 AT Rs 42.33 lakh Rs 43.43 lakh Rs 1.1 lakh

The Fortuner’s 4X2 variants (both petrol and diesel) get costlier by Rs 66,000.

The Legender and 4X4 variants see a price hike of Rs 1.1 lakh, which makes the top-spec Legender 4X4 AT closer to the 45 lakh-mark.

Citroen C5 Aircross

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Feel Rs 31.3 lakh Rs 32.24 lakh Rs 94,000 Feel Dual Tone Rs 31.8 lakh Rs 32.74 lakh Rs 94,000 Shine Rs 32.8 lakh Rs 33.78 lakh Rs 98,000 Shine Dual Tone Rs 32.8 lakh Rs 33.78 lakh Rs 98,000

While the base-spec Feel trim gets costlier by Rs 94,000, the Shine variant observes a hike of Rs 98,000.

The C5 Aircross’ single-tone and dual-tone variants are priced the same.

Mahindra XUV700

Petrol Variants Old price New Price Difference MX Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 12.96 lakh Rs 47,000 AX3 Rs 14.48 lakh Rs 15.02 lakh Rs 54,000 AX5 Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 16.05 lakh Rs 56,000 AX3 AT Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 16.57 lakh Rs 58,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 16.67 lakh Rs 58,000 AX5 AT Rs 17.08 lakh Rs 17.71 lakh Rs 63,000 AX7 Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 18.63 lakh Rs 64,000 AX7 AT Rs 19.58 lakh Rs 20.29 lakh Rs 71,000 AX7 AT L Rs 21.29 lakh RS 22.04 lakh Rs 75,000

The XUV700 gets its second price hike after launch.

Its base MX petrol variant still manages to stay under the 13 lakh-mark.

Buyers will have to pay the prices applicable at the time of their deliveries. However, the new prices will be applicable for all those who have booked it after October 8, 2021.

Diesel Variants Old price New Price Difference MX Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 13.47 lakh Rs 48,000 AX3 Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 15.54 lakh Rs 55,000 AX3 7-seater Rs 15.68 lakh Rs 16.26 lakh Rs 58,000 AX5 Rs 16.08 lakh Rs 16.67 lakh Rs 59,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 16.68 lakh Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 61,000 AX3 AT Rs 16.69 lakh Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 60,000 AX5 AT Rs 17.69 lakh Rs 18.32 lakh Rs 63,000 AX5 AT 7-seater Rs 18.29 lakh Rs 18.94 lakh Rs 65,000 AX7 Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 19.25 lakh Rs 66,000 AX7 AT Rs 20.19 lakh Rs 20.91 lakh Rs 72,000 AX7 L Rs 20.28 lakh Rs 21.01 lakh Rs 73,000 AX7 AT AWD Rs 21.49 lakh Rs 22.25 lakh Rs 76,000 AX7 L AT Rs 21.88 lakh Rs 22.66 lakh Rs 78,000 AX7 L AT AWD Rs 22.99 lakh Rs 23.80 lakh Rs 81,000

The top-spec AX7 L AT AWD variant sees the highest hike of Rs 81,000.

The AX7 trim continues to start from under the 20 lakh-mark.

Jeep Compass

Old Price New Price Difference Petrol Sport (Manual) Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 50,000 Sport DCT Rs 19.79 lakh Rs 20.37 lakh Rs 58,000 Longitude (O) DCT Rs 21.59 lakh Rs 22.09 lakh Rs 50,000 Limited (O) DCT Rs 23.69 lakh Rs 24.19 lakh Rs 50,000 Limited 80th Anniversary DCT Rs 24.16 lakh Rs 24.66 lakh Rs 50,000 Model S DCT Rs 25.84 lakh Rs 26.34 lakh Rs 50,000 Diesel Manual Sport Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 50,000 Longitude (O) Rs 20.79 lakh Rs 21.29 lakh Rs 50,000 Limited (O) Rs 22.89 lakh Rs 23.39 lakh Rs 50,000 Limited 80th Anniversary Rs 23.36 lakh Rs 23.86 lakh Rs 50,000 Model S Rs 25.04 lakh Rs 25.54 lakh Rs 50,000 Diesel Automatic Limited (O) Rs 26.69 lakh Rs 27.19 lakh Rs 50,000 Limited 80th Anniversary Rs 27.16 lakh Rs 27.66 lakh Rs 50,000 Model S Rs 28.84 lakh Rs 29.34 lakh Rs 50,000

The Compass’ price hike for 2022 was announced in December 2021 itself.

The base-spec Sport DCT variant sees the maximum price increase, of Rs 58,000.

All the other variants see a uniform hike of Rs 50,000.

MG Hector/Hector Plus

Hector Old Price New Price Difference Petrol Style Rs 13.5 lakh Rs 13.95 lakh Rs 45,000 Shine Rs 14.52 lakh Rs 15 lakh Rs 48,000 Shine CVT Rs 15.72 lakh Rs 16.2 lakh Rs 48,000 Smart MT Hybrid Rs 16.45 lakh Rs 17 lakh Rs 55,000 Smart CVT Rs 17.08 lakh Rs 17.6 lakh Rs 52,000 Sharp MT Hybrid Rs 17.83 lakh Rs 18.35 lakh Rs 52,000 Sharp CVT Rs 18.83 lakh Rs 19.33 lakh Rs 50,000 Diesel Style Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 50,000 Shine Rs 16.5 lakh Rs 17 lakh Rs 50,000 Smart Rs 17.95 lakh Rs 18.45 lakh Rs 50,000 Sharp Rs 19.35 lakh Rs 19.91 lakh Rs 56,000

The Hector’s top-spec Sharp diesel variant sees the maximum hike of Rs 56,000.

Its starting price continues to be under Rs 14 lakh.

Hector Plus Old Price New Price Difference Petrol (6-seater) Smart CVT Rs 17.92 lakh Rs 18.45 lakh Rs 53,000 Sharp CVT Rs 19.58 lakh Rs 20 lakh Rs 42,000 Sharp MT Hybrid Rs 18.55 lakh Rs 19 lakh Rs 45,000 Diesel (6-seater) Smart Rs 18.6 lakh Rs 19.1 lakh Rs 50,000 Sharp Rs 20 lakh Rs 20.5 lakh Rs 50,000 Petrol (7-seater) Super Rs 15.47 lakh Rs 15.96 lakh Rs 49,000 Diesel (7-seater) Style Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 15.95 lakh Rs 56,000 Super Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 17 lakh Rs 51,000 Smart Rs 18.5 lakh Rs 19 lakh Rs 50,000 Select Rs 19.36 lakh Rs 19.9 lakh Rs 54,000

The base-spec Style diesel variant now demands Rs 56,000 more.

The Sharp diesel (6-seater) variant of the Hector Plus crosses the 20 lakh-mark.

Kia Carnival

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Premium 7-seater Rs 24.95 lakh Rs 25.49 lakh Rs 54,000 Premium 8-seater Rs 25.15 lakh Discontinued -- Prestige 6-seater Rs 28.95 lakh Rs 29.49 lakh Rs 54,000 Prestige 7-seater Rs 29.49 lakh Rs 29.99 lakh Rs 50,000 Prestige 9-seater Rs 29.95 lakh Discontinued -- Limousine 7-seater Rs 31.99 lakh Rs 32.49 lakh Rs 50,000 Limousine Plus 7-seater Rs 33.99 lakh Rs 34.49 lakh Rs 50,000

The Premium 8-seater and Prestige 9-seater variants have been discontinued.

The Carnival's base-spec Premium variant sees a price hike of Rs 54,000.

Mahindra Scorpio

Variant Old Price New Price Difference S3+ Rs 12.77 lakh Rs 13.18 lakh Rs 41,000 S5 Rs 13.48 lakh Rs 13.9 lakh Rs 42,000 S7 Rs 15.74 lakh Rs 16.22 lakh Rs 48,000 S9 Rs 16.35 lakh Rs 16.85 lakh Rs 50,000 S11 Rs 17.62 lakh Rs 18.15 lakh Rs 53,000

The top-end S11 variant of the Scorpio receives a price hike of Rs 53,000.

MG ZS EV

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Excite Rs 21 lakh Rs 21.5 lakh Rs 50,000 Exclusive Rs 24.69 lakh Rs 25.18 lakh Rs 49,000

The ZS EV's base-spec Excite variants see the maximum price increase of Rs 50,000.

Volkswagen Taigun

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Comfortline 1.0 TSI Rs 10.54 lakh Rs 11 lakh Rs 46,000 Highline 1.0 TSI Rs 12.84 lakh Rs 13 lakh Rs 16,000 Highline AT 1.0 TSI Rs 14.14 lakh Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 26,000 Topline 1.0 TSI 14.61 lakh Rs 15 lakh Rs 39,000 Topline 1.0 TSI AT Rs 15.95 lakh Rs 16.40 lakh Rs 45,000 GT 1.5 TSI Rs 15.04 lakh Rs 15.40 lakh Rs 36,000 GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 17.54 lakh Rs 18 lakh Rs 46,000

The base-spec Comfortline and top-spec GT Plus variants see the highest hike of Rs 46,000.

The Taigun has now reached the 18 lakh-mark.

Read More on : XUV700 on road price