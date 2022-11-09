Modified On Nov 09, 2022 04:41 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

While the overall design language will be identical to the three-door version, the five-door model is expected to be more powerful

Spy shots show distinctive elements like a high-mounted brake light, different squared wheel arches and new alloy wheels.

Likely to be offered with fixed metal and removable plastic hard tops.

Could have multiple seating configurations, with five- and seven-seater layouts.

Will be powered by the three-door Thar’s petrol and diesel engines, but in a higher state of tune.

To go on sale sometime in 2023 and rival the upcoming five-door Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha

The five-door Mahindra Thar has been spied on yet again and these shots are perhaps the closest and clearest ones to date. Even with the camouflage, you can spot several distinctive visual elements that the five-door Thar will carry over from the three-door version.

At the back, you still have the boot-mounted spare tyre, but there’s a new high-mounted brake light. The spied model seems to get a fixed metal hard top, which could be offered exclusively for the five-door Thar, in addition to the three-door’s removable plastic hard top.

Also Read: Here Are The Top 5 Differences Between The 5-Door Versions Of The Maruti Jimny And Mahindra Thar

In profile, one can observe changes like the additional door, a rear quarter glass and the stretched wheelbase. Instead of the outgoing model’s round wheel arches, the five-door version is seen here with squared arches. Even the alloy wheel design looks different.

The front end is expected to be similar to the outgoing model, but the spy shots indicate the possibility of hood scoops for the more powerful engines. The five-door Thar will feature the Scorpio N’s pentalink suspension, which would be more family-friendly and comfortable. Multiple seating configurations are expected on board with the model having previously been spied with a three-row layout.

While the interior can barely be seen here, we can spot the A-pillar mounted grab handles, which will ease ingress and egress. We’re expecting the cabin to undergo minor changes and sport new features such as a larger touchscreen, auto climate control, up to six airbags and a rear parking camera.

Under the hood, the five-door Thar will retain the three-door SUV’s 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. However, the performance figures will likely be tuned for a higher output. It could get the option of 2WD (rear-wheel drive) in addition to four-wheel drive. Transmission options should include the existing six-speed manual and six-speed automatic for both engines.

Also Read: All The Upcoming 5-Door Off-Roaders You Can Have For Less Than Rs 20 Lakh

The five-door Mahindra Thar will command a premium over its three-door version, which is priced from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will rival the upcoming five-door versions of the Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which are also set for market launch soon.

Source

Read More on : Thar Automatic