Published On Apr 30, 2023 09:05 AM By Tarun for Maruti Jimny

Two of the most awaited cars of 2023 might finally enter the market in the month of May

Another month of exciting and important launches is upon us. The fifth month of 2023 has some cars lined up which you might be waiting for more than a year. Maruti is expected to finally bring in the big guns, while something might come up from Kia as well. Here are the top six cars that we’re expecting in May:

Maruti Jimny

Expected Price - Rs 10 lakh onwards

After unveiling it at the Auto Expo 2023, we’re likely to get our hands on the prices of the Maruti Jimny this month. The Gypsy replacement will be offered in a five-door version with 4X4 as standard. Engine duties will be handled by Maruti’s trusted 103PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic options. Features onboard will include a 9-inch touchscreen system, automatic AC, cruise control, rear parking camera, and six airbags. It will be a formidable rival to the Mahindra Thar with a very different approach to the same lifestyle SUV space.

Tata Altroz CNG

Expected Price - Rs 7.35 lakh onwards

Joining the CNG bandwagon is the Tata Altroz, which is expected to be launched in the early days of May. The highlight of the Altroz CNG will be its dual CNG cylinder setup, which liberates a lot of boot space compared to conventional CNG setups. It will use a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine, which develops 73.5PS and 103Nm and comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. As alternatives, you can also check the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza CNG.

Hyundai Exter

Expected Price - Rs 6 lakh onwards

Hyundai’s all-new SUV for India might be revealed in May. The Exter will be a micro-SUV that will be positioned below the Venue. With a boxy and upright styling, it can be seen as a rugged and SUV-ish alternative to the Grand i10 Nios. In terms of features, one can expect an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen system, cruise control, a wireless charger, up to six airbags, and a rear camera. Hyundai will offer the micro SUV with the Nios’ 1.2-litre petrol engine, with the choice of manual and automatic transmissions. One can expect the possibility of a turbo-petrol engine too.

Kia Seltos 2023

Expected Price - Rs 11 lakh onwards

We might be treated to the unveiling or at least some details of the facelifted Kia Seltos in May. The compact SUV will receive significant visual upgrades inside and out while maintaining its original silhouette. The already feature-rich cabin should additionally get new dual 10.25-inch screens for the touchscreen system and digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines will continue with the same manual and automatic transmissions. The Carens’ 160PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit will be offered with the facelift.

BMW X3 M40i

Expected Price - Rs 90 lakh

The sportiest variant of the BMW X3 is already available for pre-order and will go on sale in May. The M40i variant gets the ‘M Sport’ specific elements for the exterior and interior, which make it look more aggressive than the regular X3 variants. A 3-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder petrol engine will be offered with the X3 M40i, which claims a performance of 360PS and 500Nm. It can sprint from nought to 100kmph in just 4.9 seconds, flat.

BMW M2

Expected Price - Rs 1 crore

Talking about sporty BMWs, this will be one of the sportiest cars from the German carmaker. The compact sports coupe, M2, is one of the meanest BMWs in the world and its latest generation will go on sale in May, through the import route. Powering it will be a 3-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine, with a whopping 460PS and 550Nm on tap. 0-100kmph can be achieved in just 3.9 seconds.

(All prices ex-showroom)