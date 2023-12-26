Modified On Dec 26, 2023 01:26 PM By Rohit for MG Comet EV

The humble MG EV is now part of the actor’s swanky collection which includes the likes of the Hummer H2 and Land Rover Defender 110

While we saw many Bollywood celebrities buy a new car this festive season, there have been a couple of actors who recently joined the electric revolution. One of them is Suniel Shetty, best known from the ‘Hera Pheri’ films who is now one of the first B-town actors to buy the city-friendly MG Comet EV, which is also his first electric car.

More Details Of Comet EV

The Bollywood star seems to have picked the fully loaded Plush variant of the MG EV, which costs Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). He has opted for the simple monotone Starry Black shade without any customisation decal packs that are available with the Comet EV.

Other Cars In His Garage

Apart from the more mass-market Comet EV, Suniel Shetty has a wide range of swanky rides in his collection. These include the Land Rover Defender 110, Mercedes-Benz GLS 350, BMW X5, and Hummer H2.

What Powers The Comet EV?

MG has provided the Comet EV with a 17.3 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 230 km. The rear-wheel-drive electric motor is rated at 42 PS and 110 Nm. It takes up to seven hours to charge with a 3.3 kW charger.

Also Read: 8 Cars That Bid Adieu To The Indian Market In 2023

Features And Safety Equipment On Board

The MG EV comes with two 10.25-inch displays (one each for infotainment and instrumentation), keyless entry, connected car tech, front power windows, and a 2-speaker sound system.

Its safety net comprises dual front airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a reversing camera.

What do you think of Suniel Shetty’s newest EV purchase? Let us know in the comments.

Read More on : Comet EV Automatic