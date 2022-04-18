The Mahindra Thar Is Now Dearer By Up To Rs 51,000
Published On Apr 18, 2022
With the price hike, the starting price of the Thar has now crossed the Rs 13.5 lakh threshold
The petrol variants are now priced between Rs 13.53 lakh and Rs 15.76 lakh.
Mahindra now retails the Thar’s diesel trims from Rs 13.89 lakh to Rs 16.03 lakh.
It’s still available with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as before.
The Thar’s only direct rival is the Force Gurkha.
Mahindra’s popular off-road-capable SUV, the Thar, has received the second increment in prices for 2022, which’ll apply to both the petrol and diesel versions.
Here’s a look at its revised variant-wise prices:
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
AX (O) Hard Top
|
Rs 13.18 lakh
|
Rs 13.53 lakh
|
+Rs 35,000
|
LX Hard Top
|
Rs 13.79 lakh
|
Rs 14.22 lakh
|
+Rs 43,000
|
LX AT Convertible
|
Rs 15.23 lakh
|
Rs 15.67 lakh
|
+Rs 44,000
|
LX AT Hard Top
|
Rs 15.33 lakh
|
Rs 15.76 lakh
|
+Rs 43,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
AX (O) Convertible
|
Rs 13.38 lakh
|
Rs 13.89 lakh
|
+Rs 51,000
|
AX (O) Hard Top
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
Rs 13.93 lakh
|
+Rs 44,000
|
LX MT Convertible
|
Rs 14 lakh
|
Rs 14.49 lakh
|
+Rs 49,000
|
LX MT Hard Top
|
Rs 14.10 lakh
|
Rs 14.58 lakh
|
+Rs 48,000
|
LX AT Convertible
|
Rs 15.43 lakh
|
Rs 15.94 lakh
|
+Rs 51,000
|
LX AT Hard Top
|
Rs 15.54 lakh
|
Rs 16.03 lakh
|
+Rs 49,000
The price increment has affected the LX trim the maximum, followed by the diesel-powered AX (O) Convertible variant.
Also Read: Top 20 Cars With Petrol And Diesel Engine Options And Their Fuel Efficiency
Mahindra has provided the SUV with a 2-litre turbocharged petrol unit (150PS/up to 320Nm) and a 2.2-litre diesel engine (130PS/300Nm). Both can be paired with either a standard 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. Being a rugged off-roader, it gets 4X4 with both the powertrains.
The Thar is a direct rival to the new Force Gurkha. Due to its pricing, the Mahindra SUV also faces competition from the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, and Hyundai Creta.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
