The Mahindra Thar Is Now Dearer By Up To Rs 51,000

Published On Apr 18, 2022 05:30 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar

With the price hike, the starting price of the Thar has now crossed the Rs 13.5 lakh threshold

  • The petrol variants are now priced between Rs 13.53 lakh and Rs 15.76 lakh.

  • Mahindra now retails the Thar’s diesel trims from Rs 13.89 lakh to Rs 16.03 lakh.

  • It’s still available with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as before.

  • The Thar’s only direct rival is the Force Gurkha.

Mahindra’s popular off-road-capable SUV, the Thar, has received the second increment in prices for 2022, which’ll apply to both the petrol and diesel versions.

Here’s a look at its revised variant-wise prices:

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

AX (O) Hard Top

Rs 13.18 lakh

Rs 13.53 lakh

+Rs 35,000

LX Hard Top

Rs 13.79 lakh

Rs 14.22 lakh

+Rs 43,000

LX AT Convertible

Rs 15.23 lakh

Rs 15.67 lakh

+Rs 44,000

LX AT Hard Top

Rs 15.33 lakh

Rs 15.76 lakh

+Rs 43,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

AX (O) Convertible

Rs 13.38 lakh

Rs 13.89 lakh

+Rs 51,000

AX (O) Hard Top

Rs 13.49 lakh

Rs 13.93 lakh

+Rs 44,000

LX MT Convertible

Rs 14 lakh

Rs 14.49 lakh

+Rs 49,000

LX MT Hard Top

Rs 14.10 lakh

Rs 14.58 lakh

+Rs 48,000

LX AT Convertible

Rs 15.43 lakh

Rs 15.94 lakh

+Rs 51,000

LX AT Hard Top

Rs 15.54 lakh

Rs 16.03 lakh

+Rs 49,000

The price increment has affected the LX trim the maximum, followed by the diesel-powered AX (O) Convertible variant.

Top 20 Cars With Petrol And Diesel Engine Options And Their Fuel Efficiency

Mahindra has provided the SUV with a 2-litre turbocharged petrol unit (150PS/up to 320Nm) and a 2.2-litre diesel engine (130PS/300Nm). Both can be paired with either a standard 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. Being a rugged off-roader, it gets 4X4 with both the powertrains.

The Thar is a direct rival to the new Force Gurkha. Due to its pricing, the Mahindra SUV also faces competition from the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, and Hyundai Creta.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

