Published On Apr 17, 2024 04:01 PM By Ansh for Maruti Swift 2024

The updated Swift is all set to be launched in May and we expect it to be priced from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift is all set to be launched in May 2024. And if you had your eye on one, select Maruti Arena dealerships across the country have started taking offline bookings for the hatchback. If you are planning to buy the new Maruti Swift, check out what all the updated hatchback has to offer.

Updated Design

The 2024 Swift comes with a tweaked design which includes a redesigned grille, sleeker LED DRLs, sleeker bumper, new stylish 16-inch alloy wheels, updated tail lights, and a sportier rear bumper.

It now also gets traditional door-mounted rear door handles instead of the C-pillar mounted ones which are present on the outgoing version.

Inside, it gets a redesigned dashboard, similar to other Maruti models like the Fronx and Baleno, but with a sportier black/grey cabin theme .

More Features

Maruti should offer the updated Swift with new features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, and a heads-up display. Other features, like cruise control and automatic climate control with rear AC vents, will be similar to the outgoing model.

In terms of passenger safety, it can get up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Maruti can also add a 360-degree camera to its safety equipment list.

Powertrain Options

With this update, the new-gen Swift gets a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 82 PS and up to 112 Nm. This engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT. That said, the CVT could be replaced with an AMT to keep costs in check. In the international markets, the updated Swift also gets a mild-hybrid version along with the option of an all-wheel-drive system, but they also aren’t likely to be offered in India.

The outgoing Swift gets a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine which makes 90 PS and 113 Nm, and is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

Expected Price & Rivals

Maruti will launch the fourth-generation Swift in May and we expect it to be priced from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, it will continue to rival the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and can also be an alternative to the Renault Triber.

Note: Bookings for the 2024 Maruti Swift are open only at select dealerships in some major cities. For more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Maruti Arena showroom.

