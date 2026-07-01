Tata Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition Unveiled At Launched: Looks Ready For A Jungle Safari

Tata Motors has launched the Tata Sierra EV, and during the launch, they have also unveiled a Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition. It is a heavily modified version of the Sierra EV that looks ready for jungle safari usage. Although the brand has not shared any details on this specific version of the eSUV going on sale, it will be really interesting if that is made available. For now, let’s take a look at the Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition:

What Is The Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition?

The Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition reimagines the standard Sierra EV as a dedicated safari vehicle. While it retains the production model's front-end design, it introduces several purpose-built modifications for wildlife tourism and off-road use.

The most noticeable change is the open-top cabin, which replaces the standard enclosed roof with an open-air layout. A large, raised canopy supported by four pillars provides shade without obstructing visibility.

The rear passenger area has been transformed to make the vehicle an 8-seater. It features tiered, stadium-style seating, giving occupants a better view of the surroundings during game drives.

The Sanctuary Edition also adds rugged off-road equipment like a front bull bar that wraps around the front fascia and an electric recovery winch, while two large auxiliary spotlights mounted on the bull bar improve visibility in low-light conditions and the usual alloy wheels are replaced with ones with all-terrain tyres. You get perforated side steps, along with rear grab rails and a rear access step, which make it easier for passengers to enter and exit the elevated cabin.

Tata Sierra EV: Other Features & Safety

The Tata Sierra EV is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 12.3-inch co-passenger entertainment screen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display (HUD), a wireless phone charger, a NFC card key, an air purifier, a gesture controlled powered tailgate and a 12-speaker JBL sound system, V2L (Vehicle-to-load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-load) technology, Summon Mode, and auto-park assist.

Passenger comfort is taken care of by ventilated and 6-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function, Boss mode for the co-passenger seat, dual-zone climate control, and rear sunshades.

Safety tech includes six airbags, a 540-degree camera (with a transparent view beneath the bonnet), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto hold, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Tata Sierra EV: Powertrain

The Tata Sierra EV is equipped with two battery packs. The larger pack can also be had with a dual-motor All Wheel Drive configuration. The complete specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 565 km 665 km 624 km Power 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm DC Fast Charging Time (0 to 80 percent) 25 minutes 26 minutes 26 minutes Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive (RWD) Rear-wheel drive (RWD) All-wheel drive (AWD)

Tata Sierra EV: Price And Rivals

The regular version of the Tata Sierra EV has been priced from Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Its booking and delivery details have also been announced. You can find its full variant-wise prices here.

The Tata Sierra EV rivals the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, VinFast VF6 and VF7, Maruti e Vitara and Toyota Ebella.

CarDekho Says…

Until now, we have seen ICE models like Maruti Gypsy, Mahindra Bolero Camper, and Force Gurkha doing safari duties in Indian forests and wildlife covers. The Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition is a smart showcase of how an EV can be capable beyond city roads and personal use. Given the Sierra EV’s quiet electric nature paired with its all-wheel drive capabilities, it could just be the perfect purpose-built car for safari operators and forest departments.