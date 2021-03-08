Tata Safari Waiting Period Stretches Up To 2.5 Months

Published On Mar 08, 2021 03:14 PM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

The three-row SUV has a minimum waiting period of one month

The new Tata Safari was launched in February 2021, priced between Rs 14.69 lakh and Rs 21.45 lakh.

The highest waiting period is in Ghaziabad.

The lowest waiting period is in cities like Gurgaon, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

The 2021 Safari powered by a 170PS 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Tata reintroduced the iconic Safari nameplate in a brand new avatar on February 22. The SUV, now made more practical, retails from Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). If you are planning to buy one, here’s how long you will have to wait in your city:

City Waiting Period New Delhi 2 months Bangalore 1 month Mumbai 1 - 1.5 months Hyderabad 2 months Pune 1.5 - 2 months Chennai 1 - 1.5 months Jaipur 1 - 1.5 months Ahmedabad 1.5 - 2 months Gurgaon 1 month Lucknow 2 months Kolkata 1 month Thane 1 - 1.5 months Surat 1 month Ghaziabad 2 - 2.5 months Chandigarh 1.5 - 2 months Patna 1 - 1.5 months Coimbatore 1 - 1.5 months Faridabad 1 - 1.5 months Indore 2 months Noida 2 months

The Tata Safari has a maximum waiting period of 2.5 months in the city of Ghaziabad. Next up are Lucknow, Indore, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi, and Hyderabad, with a waiting period of up to 2 months. Surat, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Kolkata have the least waiting period of up to a month.

The Safari is a three-row SUV available in six and seven-seater layouts. It is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that pushes out 170PS and 350Nm, mated to 6-speed manual and automatic (torque converter) transmissions. Currently, it is a front-wheel drive (FWD), but its platform can accommodate an all-wheel drive (AWD) set-up as well.

Some of the features onboard include an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, a panoramic sunroof, a semi-digital instrument cluster, powered driver’s seat, and rear disc brakes.

While the Tata Safari currently goes up against the MG Hector Plus, it will also take on the upcoming 2021 Mahindra XUV500.

