Modified On Jan 04, 2024 05:25 PM By Ansh for Tata Punch

The last 1 lakh units were sold in just the past 8 months

Tata Punch comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (88 PS and 115 Nm) only.

The CNG version was launched last year with the same engine and a 5-speed manual transmission.

Features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control and dual front airbags.

Prices range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Punch entered the Indian market in October 2021 as the first offering of the micro-SUV segment. With its SUV form factor, 5-star Global NCAP safety rating and affordable pricing, the Punch became a popular model that enjoyed healthy sales figures. In August 2022, it reached the sales milestone of 1 lakh units and in May 2023, it crossed sales of 2 lakh units. Now, in a span of 8 months, the Punch has reached a new milestone of sales of 3 lakh units. Let’s have a look at what the entry-level Tata SUV has to offer.

Powertrains On Offer

When it was launched, the Tata Punch came with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (88 PS and 115 Nm), paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. However, in 2023, Tata added a CNG option with the same engine. In CNG mode, the Punch makes 73.5 PS and 103 Nm, and it is paired with only a 5-speed manual transmission.

The CNG variants also use Tata’s twin cylinder technology, where two smaller cylinders are placed instead of a single large cylinder, leaving room for more boot space.

Features List

The Tata Punch comes with a decent set of features which include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, sunroof, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and rear wiper washer.

In terms of safety, the features list is pretty basic. It comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Still, the micro-SUV scored a 5-star crash test safety rating from Global NCAP as per their old protocols.

Tata is planning to give the Punch a facelift and it can come with new features like a bigger touchscreen and better safety equipment. These updates would reduce the feature gap with the Hyundai Exter, its recently introduced rival.

Price & Rivals

When launched in 2021, the Tata Punch was priced between Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom). But it is now priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Punch is a rival to the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Ignis, and can also be considered an alternative to the lower variants of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger sub-4m SUVs.

