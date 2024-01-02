Modified On Jan 02, 2024 06:14 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch EV

The test mule was a well-equipped variant having LED lighting and alloy wheels, making us believe its series production is likely to begin soon

Tata’s next big EV launch will be the all-electric Punch.

To get new Nexon-like LED DRLs doubling up as turn indicators and a redesigned grille.

Cabin updates to include a bigger touchscreen and a 2-spoke steering wheel.

Expected to come with a semi-digital driver’s display, auto AC, and up to six airbags.

Tata could offer it with two battery packs; might have a claimed range of up to 500 km.

Launch expected in the first half of 2024 with prices likely to start from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

It has been months that spy shots of the Tata Punch EV have been circulating on the internet, with us having seen it in a lower-spec variant as well. We have now once again managed to click some images of another heavily camouflaged test mule of the Punch EV, which looked to be a well-equipped variant suggesting its series production could commence soon.

Details Noticed

The latest test mule was all decked up and seemed to be a closer-to-production version of the all-electric Tata Punch. It was equipped with new alloy wheels, a redesigned grille, and updated split LED headlights with new Nexon-like LED DRLs which double up as turn indicators. All of these updates are likely to be passed to the standard ICE-powered Punch as well.

Another highlight of the spy shots was the confirmation of the bigger touchscreen unit (probably the 10.25-inch display from the new Nexon) and the provision of the new 2-spoke steering wheel featuring the illuminated ‘Tata’ logo.

What Else Is Expected To Be On Offer?

Tata could also offer it with a semi-digital instrument cluster, paddle shifters (for battery regeneration), a 360-degree camera, auto climate control, up to 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rearview camera.

Battery Pack And Range

The Punch EV is likely to be offered with two battery pack options, while its claimed range is stated to be of up to 500 km. Although there’s no word on its electric motor yet, it is expected to be more efficient to complement the improved range.

When Will It Be Launched?

We expect the Tata Punch EV to go on sale in the first half of 2024. Tata could price it from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Its direct competitor will be the Citroen eC3, while it will also serve as an alternative to the likes of the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV.

