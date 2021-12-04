HomeNew CarsNewsTata Punch Automatic Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real
Tata Punch Automatic Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real

Published On Dec 04, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Punch

Tata claims a fuel efficiency of 18.82kmpl for the Punch AMT. But can it deliver on that promise in the real world?

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 5-speed manual as standard. All variants of the micro SUV (except the base-spec Pure variant) get an optional 5-speed AMT (with Traction Pro mode for driving in low-grip terrain) as well.

We’ve tested the AMT-equipped version of the SUV, and in this report, we find out how frugal it turned out in the real world (compared to its claimed figures). 

But first, a few important numbers:

Engine

1.2-litre Petrol

Power

86PS

Torque

113Nm

Transmission

5-speed AMT

Claimed fuel efficiency

18.82kmpl

Tested fuel efficiency (City)

14.42kmpl

Tested fuel efficiency (Highway)

15.89kmpl

Tata Punch automatic

Tata’s smallest SUV couldn’t match its claimed fuel efficiency figure in the city or on the highway, for that matter, falling short by around 4kmpl and 3kmpl, respectively.

Tata Punch: Which Colour Looks Best?

Let’s see the fuel economy you can expect depending on your usage:

Mileage

City:Highway (50:50)

City:Highway (25:75)

City:Highway (75:25)

15.11kmpl

15.49kmpl

14.76kmpl

Tata Punch

If you plan on driving the AMT version primarily within the city, expect it to return around 15kmpl. If your travel involves frequent highway trips, then the fuel efficiency will likely go up by around 1kmpl. However, if you intend on driving within city limits and on the highway in equal measure, expect fuel efficiency just a touch over 15kmpl.

Tata Punch

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving style, climate conditions, and the car’s condition. Also, if you own a Punch AMT, drop your findings in the comment section below. Would love to hear from you.

6 comments
1
a
anshul saxena
Dec 5, 2021 5:56:24 PM

I guess only carDekho is getting the lowest efficiency, either something wrong in there measure or we all fool enough to not measure correctly ?

    1
    K
    karthik rajan
    Dec 4, 2021 7:19:48 PM

    I am driving tata punch creative ira amt. It delivers 17 kmpl with 50:50 highway and city

      1
      B
      bima chronicle
      Dec 4, 2021 4:00:53 PM

      Tata Punch much better than Tiago ,Tagore,Altroze ,design it self less impressive .Nose drive car with revotron engine ,which tested negetive ,just after bolt ,Zest ,which could not keep up it's India

      2
      S
      saswata ray
      Dec 4, 2021 11:41:59 PM

      OMG Tata has Tagore modle also? Vary less more impressive. Also plz to tell me hw to nose drive car? Then when rivers do you butt drive car? Weighting fr your replai.

