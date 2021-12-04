Tata Punch Automatic Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real

Published On Dec 04, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Punch

Tata claims a fuel efficiency of 18.82kmpl for the Punch AMT. But can it deliver on that promise in the real world?

The Tata Punch gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 5-speed manual as standard. All variants of the micro SUV (except the base-spec Pure variant) get an optional 5-speed AMT (with Traction Pro mode for driving in low-grip terrain) as well.

We’ve tested the AMT-equipped version of the SUV, and in this report, we find out how frugal it turned out in the real world (compared to its claimed figures).

But first, a few important numbers:

Engine 1.2-litre Petrol Power 86PS Torque 113Nm Transmission 5-speed AMT Claimed fuel efficiency 18.82kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (City) 14.42kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (Highway) 15.89kmpl

Tata’s smallest SUV couldn’t match its claimed fuel efficiency figure in the city or on the highway, for that matter, falling short by around 4kmpl and 3kmpl, respectively.

Let’s see the fuel economy you can expect depending on your usage:

Mileage City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) 15.11kmpl 15.49kmpl 14.76kmpl

If you plan on driving the AMT version primarily within the city, expect it to return around 15kmpl. If your travel involves frequent highway trips, then the fuel efficiency will likely go up by around 1kmpl. However, if you intend on driving within city limits and on the highway in equal measure, expect fuel efficiency just a touch over 15kmpl.

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving style, climate conditions, and the car’s condition. Also, if you own a Punch AMT, drop your findings in the comment section below. Would love to hear from you.

