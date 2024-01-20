Modified On Jan 20, 2024 01:48 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch

The Tata Punch EV looks more premium than its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, both inside and out

The Tata Punch has undergone a transformation with the introduction of its all-electric counterpart, the Tata Punch EV. The all-electric micro SUV gets an updated fascia and an extensive feature list, distinguishing itself from its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. In this story, we compare the designs and differences of both the all-electric and ICE versions of the Punch through images.

Front

The biggest design differences between the Tata Punch EV and Tata Punch ICE are evident at the front, where the fascia of the Punch EV has undergone a complete makeover. The electric version of the Punch showcases a Nexon EV-like fascia, featuring connected LED DRLs that span the width of the bonnet, a redesigned headlamp housing with an all-LED lighting setup, and a modified front bumper with a silver skid plate. The Punch EV's DRL setup also includes sequential turn indicators, a smart charging indicator, and welcome and goodbye animations.

On the other hand, the LED DRLs on the Punch ICE are not connected and lack any animation or sequential function for turn indicators. The micro SUV features an all-black front grille and halogen projector headlamps. The fog light setup on the Punch too is halogen, unlike the LED fog lamps fitted on the Punch EV.

Side

In profile, the Punch EV maintains almost the same design as its ICE version. The only notable distinctions on the electric Punch are the aerodynamically styled 16-inch alloy wheels.

Rear

Tata hasn't implemented any significant design alterations to the rear of the Punch EV either. Both versions of the Punch sport LED taillamps, with the electric Punch distinguishing itself through a silver skid plate integrated into the rear bumper and the Punch.EV moniker on the tailgate.

Dashboard

Though the dashboard layout in both Punch EV and Punch ICE remains more or less the same, in the Punch EV, the centre console has been updated with joint central AC vents, and it also gets a new touch-based climate control panel seen with the recently updated Tata cars. Unlike the ICE version of the Punch, the Punch EV also gets the new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

Another significant update for the Tata Punch EV is the introduction of a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This system not only supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay but also features an Arcade.ev app suite, allowing you to enjoy entertainment shows and games when the car is parked.

The ICE version of the Tata Punch on the other hand comes with a smaller 7-inch touchscreen unit which features wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, both Punch EV and Punch come with a 6-speaker Harman sound system.

The Tata Punch EV also gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, while the Punch ICE comes with a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster. The Punch EV’s instrument cluster can be synced with the infotainment system to display maps through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Punch EV also gets features like wireless phone charger, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, and electronic stability control (ESC) over the regular version of the Punch. It also features a jewelled drive mode selector with display, while the Punch ICE comes with a conventional gear lever.

Seats

Unlike the Punch ICE, the Tata Punch EV in its top-spec Empowered Plus variant comes with leatherette seat upholstery along with ventilated front seats. Whereas the regular Punch does not get this feature.

The Tata Punch EV also comes with six airbags while the Punch ICE only gets dual front airbags, as well as a 360-degree camera setup, a feature absent in the Tata Punch. Furthermore, the Punch EV's infotainment system is equipped with an AQI display for the built-in air purifier.

Common features between the two models include a sunroof, automatic headlights, rain sensing wipers, cruise control, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Price

Tata Punch EV Tata Punch Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory) Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The entry variant of the Tata Punch EV starts at Rs 10.99 lakh, marking a Rs 89,000 premium over the top-spec variant of the Tata Punch. Beyond being an electric alternative to its regular counterpart, the Punch EV justifies some of its price premium by offering a comprehensive range of premium features. For more details on the battery pack and electric motor specifications of the Punch EV, refer to our earlier story here.

