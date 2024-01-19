Tata Punch EV vs Citroen eC3: Specifications Compared

Modified On Jan 19, 2024 12:25 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

The Punch EV is not only more tech-loaded than the Citroen eC3 but also offers a long-range battery pack option

The Tata Punch EV is the latest addition to Tata's already dominant all-electric lineup. The micro SUV, in its all-electric avatar, has also received a host of new features. The closest competitor to the Punch EV is the Citroen eC3 in terms of size and pricing. Let’s now see how the Punch EV stacks up against the eC3 on paper in terms of specs.

Dimensions

Dimensions Tata Punch EV Citroen eC3 Length 3857 mm 3981 mm Width 1742 mm 1733 mm Height 1633 mm Up to 1604 mm Wheelbase 2445 mm 2540 mm Boot Space 366 litres (+14 litres Frunk Storage) 315 litres

While the Citroen eC3 is longer than the Tata Punch EV, it's the Punch EV that is wider and taller than Citroen's electric hatchback.

However, the Citroen eC3 has a longer wheelbase, primarily due to its length advantage over the Punch EV.

When it comes to boot space, the Tata Punch EV not only provides more luggage area at the back but also comes with an additional 14 litres of storage at the front, under the bonnet.

Electric Powertrain

Specifications Tata Punch EV Citroen eC3 Standard Long Range Battery Pack 25 kWh 35 kWh 29.2 kWh Power 82 PS 122 PS 57 PS Torque 114 Nm 190 Nm 143 Nm Claimed Range 315 km 421 km 320 km

Charging

Charger Tata Punch EV Citroen eC3 Standard Long Range DC Fast Charger (10-80 %) 56 minutes 56 minutes 57 minutes 7.2 kW AC Charger (10-100 %) 3.5 hours 5 hours N.A. 15 A / 3.3 kW Charger (10-100 %) 9.4 Hours 13.5 Hours 10.5 hours

Both Punch EV and eC3 have equal charging times when charged using a 50 kW DC fast charger.

If customers pay an additional amount of Rs 50,000, they can get a 7.2kW AC fast charger to reduce the charging time.

The eC3 on the other hand only gets the option of a 3.3 kW AC charger which takes more than 10 hours to juice up the battery from 10 to 100 percent.

Feature Highlights

Tata Punch EV Citroen eC3 Auto LED headlights

Connected LED DRLs with sequential turn indicators

Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

16-inch alloy wheels

Leatherette seat upholstery

10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

10.25-inch digital driver’s Display

6-speaker sound system

Wireless phone charging

Auto AC

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier with AQI display

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable & auto-fold ORVMs

Cruise control

Push button Start/Stop

Sunroof

Rain sensing wipers

6 Airbags

360-degree camera

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Electronic stability control

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Halogen headlights

LED DRLs

15-inch alloy wheels

Fabric seat upholstery

10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay

Semi-digital driver’s display

4-speaker sound system

Manual AC

Height-adjustable driver seat

Internally adjustable ORVMs

Dual front airbags

Rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD

The Tata Punch EV offers far more creature comforts than the Citroen eC3, and some that are from a segment above.

The Punch EV stands out as the only electric micro-SUV of its size to offer amenities such as ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera.

Even the base-spec variant of the Punch EV, priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 62,000 less than the base-spec variant of the eC3, comes equipped with LED headlights, a cooled glovebox, automatic AC, an air purifier, and multi-mode regenerative braking. Interestingly, these features are not offered even in the top-spec variant of the Citroen eC3, which is priced at Rs 13 lakh.

Tata’s micro electric SUV also offers more safety features like 6 airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The French electric hatchback misses out on some important features such as automatic AC and a rear parking camera, now available in cars priced even lower than the eC3.

Price

Tata Punch EV Citroen eC3 Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory) Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 13 lakh

Verdict

The Tata Punch EV emerges as a more value-for-money option than the Citroen eC3, thanks to its comprehensive features list and longer range options. Even the top-spec trim of the Citroen eC3 has some notable feature omissions, and it lacks any long-range battery option. So which of these electric models are you looking to buy, and why? Let us know in the comments below.

