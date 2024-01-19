English | हिंदी

Tata Punch EV vs Citroen eC3: Specifications Compared

Modified On Jan 19, 2024 12:25 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

The Punch EV is not only more tech-loaded than the Citroen eC3 but also offers a long-range battery pack option

Tata Punch EV vs Citroen eC3

The Tata Punch EV is the latest addition to Tata's already dominant all-electric lineup. The micro SUV, in its all-electric avatar, has also received a host of new features. The closest competitor to the Punch EV is the Citroen eC3 in terms of size and pricing. Let’s now see how the Punch EV stacks up against the eC3 on paper in terms of specs.

Dimensions

Tata Punch EV

Citroen eC3

Length

3857 mm

3981 mm

Width

1742 mm

1733 mm

Height

1633 mm

Up to 1604 mm

Wheelbase

2445 mm

2540 mm

Boot Space

366 litres (+14 litres Frunk Storage)

315 litres

  • While the Citroen eC3 is longer than the Tata Punch EV, it's the Punch EV that is wider and taller than Citroen's electric hatchback.

  • However, the Citroen eC3 has a longer wheelbase, primarily due to its length advantage over the Punch EV.

Tata Punch EV frunk

  • When it comes to boot space, the Tata Punch EV not only provides more luggage area at the back but also comes with an additional 14 litres of storage at the front, under the bonnet.

Also Check Out: Tata Punch EV vs Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV: Price Comparison

Electric Powertrain

Specifications

Tata Punch EV

Citroen eC3

Standard

Long Range

Battery Pack

25 kWh

35 kWh

29.2 kWh

Power

82 PS

122 PS

57 PS

Torque

114 Nm

190 Nm

143 Nm

Claimed Range

315 km

421 km

320 km

  • Both, the Punch EV and eC3, have equal charging times when charged using a 50 kW DC fast charger.

  • Punch EV customers paying an additional Rs 50,000 can get a 7.2kW AC fast charger to reduce the charging time. 

  • The eC3, on the other hand, only gets the option of a 3.3 kW AC charger which takes more than 10 hours to juice up the battery from 10 to 100 percent.

Charging

Charger

Tata Punch EV

Citroen eC3

Standard

Long Range

DC Fast Charger (10-80 %)

56 minutes

56 minutes

57 minutes

7.2 kW AC Charger (10-100 %)

3.5 hours

5 hours

N.A.

15 A / 3.3 kW Charger (10-100 %)

9.4 Hours

13.5 Hours

10.5 hours

Also Check Out: Here Are All The Tata EVs That Will Launch By The End Of 2025

Feature Highlights

Tata Punch EV

Citroen eC3

  • Auto LED headlights

  • Connected LED DRLs with sequential turn indicators

  • Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Leatherette seat upholstery 

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s Display

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Auto AC

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Air purifier with AQI display

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable & auto-fold ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Push button Start/Stop

  • Sunroof

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • 6 Airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Electronic stability control

  • ABS with EBD

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Halogen headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

  • 4-speaker sound system

  • Manual AC

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Internally adjustable ORVMs

  • Dual front airbags

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

Tata Punch EV cabin

  • The Tata Punch EV offers far more creature comforts than the Citroen eC3, and some that are from a segment above.

  • The Punch EV stands out as the only electric micro-SUV of its size to offer amenities such as ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera.

  • Even the base-spec variant of the Punch EV, priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 62,000 less than the base-spec variant of the eC3, comes equipped with LED headlights, a cooled glovebox, automatic AC, an air purifier, and multi-mode regenerative braking. Interestingly, these features are not offered even in the top-spec variant of the Citroen eC3, which is priced at Rs 13 lakh.

  • Tata’s micro electric SUV also offers more safety features like 6 airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

  • The French electric hatchback misses out on some important features such as automatic AC and a rear parking camera, now available in cars priced even lower than the eC3.

Price

Tata Punch EV

Citroen eC3

Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory)

Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 13 lakh

Verdict

The Tata Punch EV emerges as a more value-for-money option than the Citroen eC3, thanks to its comprehensive features list and longer range options. Even the top-spec trim of the Citroen eC3 has some notable feature omissions, and it lacks any long-range battery option. So which of these electric models are you looking to buy, and why? Let us know in the comments below.

