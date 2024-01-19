Modified On Jan 19, 2024 05:02 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

As it’s the base-spec variant, Kia has omitted any sort of music or infotainment setup

Exterior highlights include halogen headlights and 15-inch steel wheels with covers.

Features on board include manual AC, front power windows, and six airbags.

Powertrain options include both petrol and diesel engines but with a manual transmission only.

Prices of the Sonet HTE range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The facelifted Kia Sonet was recently launched in India. While the new Sonet has gotten various design and feature revisions inside and out, its variant lineup remains the same. The refreshed sub-4m SUV is available in seven broad variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. We have now got our hands on some images of the base-spec HTE variant, which you can check out below:

Exterior

Despite being the entry-level variant, the Sonet HTE has the same redesigned grille but without the piano black finish. The Sonet HTE comes with halogen headlights, and though there are no DRLs, it does get the outlines for the same. The front bumper features a silver skid plate, adding a touch of ruggedness to the front.

Its base-variant nature is further highlighted by the 15-inch steel wheels with covers and the front fender-mounted turn indicators when viewed from the sides. At the back, the Sonet HTE is provided with connected halogen taillights without the centrepiece lighting up.

Interior And Equipment

The interior of the 2024 Kia Sonet HTE gets an all-black theme with fabric seat upholstery. That said, Kia has given it splashes of silver finish around the centre console and even on the steering wheel to make it seem more premium.

When it comes to the equipment on board, the carmaker has not offered any kind of infotainment or music system. But it does get some basic features such as a manual AC with rear vents, front power windows, and central locking.

The Sonet’s standard safety kit includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and rear parking sensors.

What Choices Does It Get Under The Hood?

Kia is offering the base-spec Sonet HTE with either an 83 PS/ 115 Nm 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol engine with a 5-speed MT or a 116 PS/ 250 Nm 1.5-litre diesel unit with a 6-speed MT.

Higher-spec diesel variants of the SUV can also be had with the option of a 6-speed iMT (manual without a clutch pedal) and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. For those seeking more performance, there’s a 120 PS/ 172 Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol engine on offer too, with a 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic transmission).

Price Range And Competition

The Kia Sonet HTE's prices range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh, while its top-spec variant is priced at Rs 15.69 lakh. Kia’s sub-4m SUV takes on the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the Maruti Fronx sub-4m crossover SUV.

All prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India

