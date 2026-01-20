Tata Nexon vs Skoda Kylaq: Segment Leader Takes On A Fun-To-Drive Offering

While the Kylaq offers exciting performance and handling, the Nexon’s all-in-one package makes it more appealing

Buying a sub-compact SUV can be confusing purely because of the number of choices in the segment. Most people like to go for the Tata Nexon because of its well-rounded package that offers a nice blend of everything. But, for a few people who value performance over everything else, you should check out the Skoda Kylaq.

So let’s compare all aspects of both these SUVs, figure out which is better in what department, so that you can make a more informed decision.

Price & Variants

Tata Nexon Skoda Kylaq Variant Ex-showroom Price Variant Ex-showroom Price Smart Rs 7.32 lakh Classic Rs 7.59 lakh Smart + Rs 8 lakh Signature Rs 9.10 lakh Smart CNG Rs 8.23 lakh Signature AT Rs 10.10 lakh Smart + S Rs 8.30 lakh Signature + Rs 10.44 lakh Smart + AMT Rs 8.78 lakh Signature + AT Rs 11.44 lakh Pure + Rs 8.87 lakh Prestige Rs 11.99 lakh Smart + Diesel Rs 9.01 lakh Prestige AT Rs 12.99 lakh Pure + S Rs 9.15 lakh - - Smart + CNG Rs 9.15 lakh - - Smart + S Diesel Rs 9.28 lakh - - Smart + S CNG Rs 9.42 lakh - - Pure + AMT Rs 9.51 lakh - - Pure + CNG Rs 9.79 lakh - - Pure + S AMT Rs 9.79 lakh - - Pure + Diesel Rs 9.91 lakh - - Pure + S CNG Rs 10 lakh - - Creative Rs 10 lakh - - Pure + S Diesel Rs 10.18 lakh - - Creative + S Rs 10.34 lakh - - Pure + Diesel AMT Rs 10.54 lakh - - Creative + S Dark Rs 10.70 lakh - - Creative AMT Rs 10.70 lakh - - Creative CNG Rs 10.98 lakh - - Creative + S AMT Rs 10.98 lakh - - Creative DCA Rs 11.16 lakh - - Creative Diesel Rs 11.17 lakh - - Creative + S CNG Rs 11.25 lakh - - Creative + PS DT Rs 11.25 lakh - - Creative + S Dark AMT Rs 11.34 lakh - - Creative + S Diesel Rs 11.44 lakh - - Creative + S Dark CNG Rs 11.62 lakh - - Creative + PS Dark Rs 11.62 lakh - - Creative + S Dark Diesel Rs 11.80 lakh - - Creative Diesel AMT Rs 11.80 lakh - - Creative + S Diesel AMT Rs 12.07 lakh - - Creative + PS DT CNG Rs 12.17 lakh - - Creative + PS DT Diesel Rs 12.34 lakh - - Creative + PS DT DCA Rs 12.35 lakh - - Fearless + PS Dark Rs 12.35 lakh - - Creative + S Dark Diesel AMT Rs 12.43 lakh - - Fearless + PS Red Dark Rs 12.45 lakh - - Creative + PS Dark CNG Rs 12.53 lakh - - Creative + PS Dark Diesel Rs 12.70 lakh - - Creative + PS Dark DCA Rs 12.72 lakh - - Creative + PS DT Diesel AMT Rs 12.97 lakh - - Fearless + PS DT CNG Rs 13.08 lakh - - Fearless + PS DT Rs 13.24 lakh - - Fearless + PS DT Diesel Rs 13.24 lakh - - Fearless + PS Dark CNG Rs 13.26 lakh - - Fearless + PS DT DCA Rs 13.26 lakh - - Creative + PS Dark Diesel AMT Rs 13.33 lakh - - Fearless + PS Red Dark CNG Rs 13.36 lakh - - Fearless + PS Dark Diesel Rs 13.42 lakh - - Fearless + PS Dark DCA Rs 13.45 lakh - - Fearless + PS Red Dark Diesel Rs 13.52 lakh - - Fearless + A PS DT DCA Rs 13.53 lakh - - Fearless + A PS Dark DCA Rs 13.82 lakh - - Fearless + A PS Red Dark DCA Rs 13.82 lakh - - Fearless + PS DT Diesel AMT Rs 13.87 lakh - - Fearless + PS Dark Diesel AMT Rs 14.05 lakh - - Fearless + PS Red Dark Diesel AMT Rs 14.15 lakh - -

With a lower starting price, the Nexon is more accessible to buyers, but it also carries a hefty premium when the top-spec variants are compared.

That’s because the Nexon offers additional powertrains as well as special editions.

The Skoda Kylaq can be had with only a single turbo-petrol engine.

Dimensions & Design

Specifications Tata Nexon Skoda Kylaq Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No Difference Width 1804 mm 1783 mm + 19 mm Height 1620 mm 1619 mm + 1 mm Wheelbase 2498 mm 2566 mm - 68 mm

In terms of size, both Nexon and Kylaq are the same in length and height, but the Nexon is slightly wider.

This additional width not only reflects on the outside, but also adds more shoulder room for passengers inside.

The Kylaq, on the other hand, has a longer wheelbase, which will help in more legroom for the rear seat passengers.

When it comes to design, both these SUVs take completely different approaches.

The Nexon goes the modern route with its sharp nose, slim DRLs, vertically stacked headlamps, and connected tail lamps.

It also features 16-inch alloy wheels with an aerodynamic design, a characteristic often associated with electric vehicles.

The Kylaq picks European elegance over ultra-modern design elements.

It gets larger headlamps, chunkier split LED tail lamps, and a significantly larger grille that accentuates its sporty nature.

It also gets bigger 17-inch alloys in its top-spec variant, which helps it get a much bolder stance.

The Nexon is for those who want a car that looks modern, while the Kylaq is for those who want a car that looks sophisticated and ages gracefully.

Interior & Space

Just like on the outside, the interiors of both SUVs also take different design ideologies.

The Nexon focuses on minimalism with a smooth-flowing dashboard design. It uses horizontal lines to highlight the width and keeps things simple to avoid clutter.

Tata has used a lot of gloss black elements on the steering wheel, centre console, and doors for a rich look. But these elements are fingerprint magnets and can be scratched easily.

The Kylaq has a more sporty dashboard design. It also uses horizontal lines to highlight the width, but the dashboard has multiple elements.

There is less use of gloss black elements; instead, Skoda has used a bamboo-like finish on the dashboard to add sophistication, and the green design inserts add contrast to this dark cabin.

In terms of front seat space, the Nexon offers seats that offer enough room, which is good even for wider people. However, the short seatback will feel short for taller passengers.

The Kylaq’s front seats offer good back support, and the side supports are also thicker and grab onto you, but this also makes the seats slightly narrow for wider passengers.

This is where the Nexon is slightly better than the Kylaq.

Nexon, being wider, offers more space for three passengers in the back. Its seat back is also flatter compared to the Kylaq, which makes it easier for the middle passenger to sit.

However, the lack of a middle headrest will make long drives a little uncomfortable.

The Nexon offers good underthigh support and adequate headroom, but since the front seat has more cushioning, the knee room gets compromised.

Kylaq, on the other hand, offers good space for two occupants. Just like the front seats, the rear also has prominent side support, which holds you in place. But it also leaves less space for the middle passenger.

This middle seat is best reserved for a child.

In terms of space, you get good headroom, and the longer wheelbase provides good knee room and legroom.

The Nexon can be considered for a family of five, but the Kylaq is strictly a four-seater.

Features & Safety

Key Features Tata Nexon Skoda Kylaq 10.25-inch Touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

10.25-inch Digital Driver’s Display

Panoramic Sunroof

Wireless Phone Charger

Ventilated Front Seats

JBL Sound System

360-degree Camera

Blind View Monitor

Level-1 ADAS 10.1-inch Touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

8-inch Digital Driver’s Display

Single-pane Sunroof

Wireless Phone Charger

Ventilated Front Seats

6-way Powered Driver Seat

6-way Powered Front Passenger Seat

Rearview Camera

When it comes to features, there is no beating Tata.

Over the Kylaq, Nexon offers a better infotainment package with branded speakers and gets a bigger driver’s display.

It also features a panoramic sunroof, which has become a feature where buyers consider in their new car.

Over the Nexon, the Kylaq offers 6-way powered driver and front passenger seats, which does add more convenience in the cabin.

Even in terms of safety, while both get 6 standard airbags, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and strong 5-star safety ratings, the Nexon goes further by offering a 360-degree camera, a blind view monitor, and Level-1 ADAS features.

Powertrain Options

Specifications Tata Nexon Skoda Kylaq Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG 1.5-litre diesel 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS 100 PS 115 PS 115 PS Torque 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm 178 Nm Transmission 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCT 6MT 6MT, 6AMT 6MT, 6AT

In the powertrain department, the Nexon offers you multiple engine and transmission options to choose from.

It gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine can be had with multiple transmission options.

The same engine is also available with a factory-fitted CNG kit that offers a better running cost, but the trade-off is a lower power output.

For a nice blend of performance and fuel efficiency, you can get the diesel engine, but there is no proper automatic transmission, just an AMT.

The Kylaq, on the other hand, only offers a single 1-litre turbo petrol engine, and there is no CNG, NA petrol, or diesel option to choose from.

However, this engine delivers an exciting and fun-to-drive experience, which caters to car enthusiasts.

Quick acceleration paired with the sporty handling associated with Skoda cars, you get a more polished and sporty drive experience, which the Nexon does not offer.

However, the turbo-petrol engines require you to compromise on fuel efficiency.

Verdict

The Tata Nexon has options. Options that cater to a lot of people, options that have something for everyone, and options that let people choose what they want in a car. For a person who wants more than just performance, the Nexon brings a well-rounded package that does not leave you wanting for more. There is good space, great features, and powertrain options for different types of buyers.

The Skoda Kylaq, on the other hand, is made for a specific type of buyer. Someone who prioritizes performance, someone who loves to drive, and someone who seeks adrenaline. It offers sporty handling and a fun-to-drive experience, which appeals to a young buyer, and with this performance, it manages to give you good features, decent space, and an elegant design.

If you are still not sure which subcompact SUV to buy and want more options, you can check out other SUVs in the segment like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Syros, and Maruti Brezza.