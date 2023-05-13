Published On May 13, 2023 10:01 AM By Ansh for Tata Nexon

But it should also be noted that its sales figure comprises the sales numbers of Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max as well

Today, there are a lot of different types of SUVs and crossovers to choose from, but of them all, subcompact SUVs stand out due to their affordability and popularity. And out of all the models in this segment, Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza are the two that always battle for the top-spot.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Continues Its Compact SUV Sales Reign In April 2023

Let’s see how these two, along with other models in this segment, performed in April 2023 sales:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers April 2023 March 2023 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Tata Nexon 15002 14769 1.57 26.91 28.34 -1.43 14324 Maruti Brezza 11836 16227 -27.05 21.23 24.75 -3.52 13140 Hyundai Venue 10324 10024 2.99 18.51 17.65 0.86 9895 Kia Sonet 9744 8677 12.29 17.47 11.37 6.1 8166 Mahindra XUV300 5062 5128 -1.28 9.08 8.22 0.86 5227 Nissan Magnite 2617 3260 -19.72 4.69 4.13 0.56 2581 Renault Kiger 1162 1568 -25.89 2.08 5.5 -3.42 1930 Total 55747 59653 -6.54

Takeaways

In April 2023, the Tata Nexon returned to the top of the charts after crossing the 15,000-units mark. It is worth noting that this figure includes the sales of the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max as well.

Meanwhile, the Maruti Brezza suffered a month-on-month drop of 27 percent in sales, taking its tally down by a few thousand, but it still shipped over 11,800 units.

The demand for the Hyundai Venue was stable in April 2023, even recording a small MoM growth of around 3 percent Since April 2022, its market share has risen by over 17 percent. It is also the only other model to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark last month.

Kia Sonet is the last model here with monthly growth in sales at just over 12 percent. It also gets a new special edition now which may boost its tally for May.

The Mahindra XUV300 managed to keep a monthly sales tally in the 5,000s despite a small drop in MoM performance. It currently holds a little over 9 percent market share, with diesel variants accounting for a majority of the demand.

Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger both suffered losses in sales in April. The former saw an MoM loss of over 19 percent and the latter faced a loss of close to 26 per cent. Both models could benefit from some kind of feature update or cosmetic refresh in light of their updated competitors.

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT