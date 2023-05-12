Hyundai Creta Continues Its Compact SUV Sales Reign In April 2023
Modified On May 12, 2023 12:11 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta
None of the Creta’s rivals crossed the 10,000-units mark last month
In April 2023, the compact SUV’s sales shrunk by 5.2 percent compared to March 2023. Except for the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Scorpio and Kia Seltos, most compact SUVs have witnessed a double-digit decline in their month-on-month(MoM) sales.
Here’s the detailed breakdown of model-wise compact SUV sales in April 2023:
|
April 2023
|
March 2023
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share current(%)
|
Market share (% last year)
|
YoY mkt share (%)
|
Average sales (6 months)
|
Hyundai Creta
|
14186
|
14026
|
1.14
|
31
|
49.75
|
-18.75
|
12482
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
9617
|
8788
|
9.43
|
21.01
|
10.66
|
10.35
|
7558
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
7742
|
10045
|
-22.92
|
16.91
|
0
|
16.91
|
7758
|
Kia Seltos
|
7213
|
6554
|
10.05
|
15.76
|
29.52
|
-13.76
|
8349
|
Toyota Hyryder
|
2616
|
3474
|
-24.69
|
5.71
|
0
|
5.71
|
3613
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
2162
|
2252
|
-3.99
|
4.72
|
9.49
|
-4.77
|
1989
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
1520
|
1976
|
-23.07
|
3.32
|
10.34
|
-7.02
|
2019
|
MG Astor
|
704
|
1151
|
-38.83
|
1.53
|
0.97
|
0.56
|
1337
|
Total
|
45760
|
48266
|
-5.19
-
Hyundai Creta continues to be the best-selling compact SUV in India, and it’s the only SUV in this tally to cross the 10,000 units sales mark. Infact, the difference between the sales of Creta and the second-best selling compact SUV is over 4,500 units.
Also Read: Here Are The 15 Best-selling Cars In April 2023
-
The next best selling nameplate in the segment for April 2023 was the Mahindra Scorpio, which includes both Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic. It has continued its upward trend in demand, enjoyed an MoM growth of nearly 10 percent, and moved up to the second spot on this list.
-
Maruti Grand Vitara witnessed a significant drop in monthly sales and slipped down to third in the monthly sales tally. Its Toyota-badged version, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder had a similar drop in MoM sales, nearly 25 percent, with the tally dropping well below the 3,000 units mark.
-
The Kia Seltos also witnessed an MoM growth of 10 percent in April, but it did not climb up the ranks and fell short of the Grand Vitara by just over 500 units. We’re expecting the facelifted Seltos to arrive soon with more features and a new 160PS turbo-petrol engine.
Also Read: These Are 10 Best-selling Car Brands In April 2023
-
Both Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun SUVs also saw their monthly sales decline in April compared to March. However, the Kushaq’s sales dropped by less than 100 units but the Taigun suffered a drop of 23 percent. These SUVs have a combined market share of less than 10 percent.
-
MG Astor took the biggest hit in MoM sales in percentage at nearly 40 percent, shifting to less than 1,000 units in April 2023. It continues to be the lowest selling model in the segment.
-
The compact SUV space is set to expand this summer with the introduction of the Honda Elevate which is due to make its debut in June 2023.
Read More on : Creta on road price
0 out of 0 found this helpful