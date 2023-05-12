Modified On May 12, 2023 12:11 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta

None of the Creta’s rivals crossed the 10,000-units mark last month

In April 2023, the compact SUV’s sales shrunk by 5.2 percent compared to March 2023. Except for the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Scorpio and Kia Seltos, most compact SUVs have witnessed a double-digit decline in their month-on-month(MoM) sales.

Here’s the detailed breakdown of model-wise compact SUV sales in April 2023:

April 2023 March 2023 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 14186 14026 1.14 31 49.75 -18.75 12482 Mahindra Scorpio 9617 8788 9.43 21.01 10.66 10.35 7558 Maruti Grand Vitara 7742 10045 -22.92 16.91 0 16.91 7758 Kia Seltos 7213 6554 10.05 15.76 29.52 -13.76 8349 Toyota Hyryder 2616 3474 -24.69 5.71 0 5.71 3613 Skoda Kushaq 2162 2252 -3.99 4.72 9.49 -4.77 1989 Volkswagen Taigun 1520 1976 -23.07 3.32 10.34 -7.02 2019 MG Astor 704 1151 -38.83 1.53 0.97 0.56 1337 Total 45760 48266 -5.19

Hyundai Creta continues to be the best-selling compact SUV in India, and it’s the only SUV in this tally to cross the 10,000 units sales mark. Infact, the difference between the sales of Creta and the second-best selling compact SUV is over 4,500 units.

The next best selling nameplate in the segment for April 2023 was the Mahindra Scorpio, which includes both Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic. It has continued its upward trend in demand, enjoyed an MoM growth of nearly 10 percent, and moved up to the second spot on this list.

Maruti Grand Vitara witnessed a significant drop in monthly sales and slipped down to third in the monthly sales tally. Its Toyota-badged version, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder had a similar drop in MoM sales, nearly 25 percent, with the tally dropping well below the 3,000 units mark.

The Kia Seltos also witnessed an MoM growth of 10 percent in April, but it did not climb up the ranks and fell short of the Grand Vitara by just over 500 units. We’re expecting the facelifted Seltos to arrive soon with more features and a new 160PS turbo-petrol engine.

Both Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun SUVs also saw their monthly sales decline in April compared to March. However, the Kushaq’s sales dropped by less than 100 units but the Taigun suffered a drop of 23 percent. These SUVs have a combined market share of less than 10 percent.

MG Astor took the biggest hit in MoM sales in percentage at nearly 40 percent, shifting to less than 1,000 units in April 2023. It continues to be the lowest selling model in the segment.

The compact SUV space is set to expand this summer with the introduction of the Honda Elevate which is due to make its debut in June 2023.

