Modified On Dec 02, 2022 06:29 PM By Rohit

While Skoda recorded the maximum improvement in month-on-month sales, it was Hyundai with a stable ship in November

November 2022 was another example of the Indian automobile industry witnessing a tremendous demand for four-wheelers, especially when the year-on-year (YoY) growth is taken into consideration. That said, the month following Diwali registered a drop of over four per cent in the month-on-month (MoM) figure.

Let’s check out how the top 10 car manufacturers performed in terms of their MoM figures this past month:

OEM Nov ‘22 Oct ‘22 Difference Maruti Suzuki 1,32,395 1,40,337 -5.7% Hyundai 48,002 48,001 0 Tata 46,040 45,220 1.8% Mahindra 30,266 32,226 -6.1% Kia 24,025 23,323 3% Toyota 11,765 13,143 -10.5% Honda 7,051 9,543 -26.1% Renault 6,325 7,778 -18.7% Skoda 4,433 3,389 30.8% MG 4,079 4,367 -6.6%

Takeaways

Although Maruti’s MoM figure dipped by nearly six per cent, it still was the only carmaker to register total car sales of over a lakh units in November 2022. The marque’s stronghold of the top spot was aided by the introduction of the updated Baleno and XL6 and the new generation Brezza along with the CNG iterations of multiple models.

With almost the same number of cars sold in November 2022 as in October 2022, Hyundai managed to stick to its second place in the sales chart. The Korean carmaker still outperformed Tata in terms of total cars sold by nearly 2,000 units.

Tata was close on the heels of Hyundai with total sales of a little over 46,000 units. It was one of the three car brands that saw an increase in their MoM figure by almost two per cent. These figures are inclusive of all the EVs in the carmaker’s lineup – Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max – as well. New launches from Tata in November were the updated Tigor EV and Tiago NRG CNG while it also achieved the 50,000 unit milestone of EVs being rolled out from its facility.

With more than 30,000 cars shipped in November 2022, Mahindra stood fourth on the list but reported a decline in monthly sales by over six per cent.

Kia took the fifth place on the sales chart as it dispatched a little over 24,000 cars. In November 2022, the carmaker delivered 200 units of the EV6 in India and it continues to remain on track to breach the six lakh unit-sales milestone soon.

The last carmaker on this list to cross the 10,000 unit-sales mark was Toyota. That said, it still witnessed a drop of 10.5 per cent in its MoM number.

Honda’s MoM figure dipped by over 25 per cent as its total monthly sales came down from 9,543 in October to 7,051 units in November 2022. That said, it did achieve another milestone of manufacturing two million cars in India.

The three cars in Renault India’s portfolio contributed to total sales of 6,325 units. Its MoM number went down by almost 19 per cent.

Skoda and MG’s total car sales ranged in the 4,000 and 4,500 units range. While the Chinese-owned marque registered a drop of over 6.5 per cent in its MoM number, the nearly 31 per cent MoM growth figure of Skoda was the highest recorded number here.

As a whole, the industry’s total car sales stood at 3,22,070 units in November 2022 which came down from 3,36,229 units in October.