Mahindra, Tata, Skoda & Many Others Register Strong Annual Growth In November 2022
The auto industry seems to be recovering well in the second year following the global crisis
Skoda recorded a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 102 per cent, led by the Kushaq SUV.
Tata and Mahindra improved their YoY November sales by over 50 per cent.
Kia also witnessed strong annual growth of nearly 70 per cent.
Hyundai, with limited releases in 2022, only saw a YoY growth of around 30 per cent.
For some, their YoY sales for the month do not reflect their cumulative sales growth in 2022.
The monthly car sales figures for November 2022 are out and most carmakers have witnessed significant year-on-year (YoY) growth. From Skoda more than doubling its tally to Toyota losing some sales with the discontinuation of the Maruti-sourced Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV, here’s how these brands fared in the eleventh month of the year:
|
Brand
|
Nov’22
|
Nov’21
|
Difference
|
Hyundai
|
48,003
|
37,001
|
29.7%
|
Tata
|
46,037
|
29,778
|
55%
|
Mahindra
|
30,238
|
19,384
|
56%
|
Kia
|
24,025
|
14,214
|
69%
|
Toyota
|
11,765
|
13,003
|
-9.5%
|
Skoda
|
4,433
|
2,196
|
102%
|
MG
|
4,079
|
2,481
|
64%
|
Nissan
|
2,400
|
2,651
|
-9.4%
|
Total
|
1,70,980
|
1,20,708
|
41.6%
At the time of publishing, we did not have the November sales figures from Maruti Suzuki, but it is a safe bet to assume that it would have been the best-selling brand by a fair margin.
Hyundai hangs on to that second spot for another month. It enjoyed nearly 30 per cent more sales in November 2022 than it did in the same month last year. The carmaker estimates it will achieve its highest ever annual sales in India in 2022, despite relatively few new models this year.
It has been an impressive year for Tata with its continued growth in sales and popularity, registering a YoY growth of 55 per cent. Its total EV sales for the month stand at 4,451 units (at least 4,000 from domestic and the rest from international business) as opposed to 1,811 units in 2021, a YoY growth of 146 per cent.
Kia also witnessed strong YoY growth of 69 per cent in November 2022, with the Seltos being its top-selling model. The Carens MPV accounted for over 6,000 units this month and already accounts for 10 percent of Kia’s total sales. The carmaker is on target to reach the milestone of six lakh cumulative sales in India, in a little over three years since entering the market.
Toyota is one of the few brands here to see a decline in its YoY sales, a drop of less than 10 per cent. However, its cumulative sales for the year so far are up by 31 per cent compared to the figures from the same period last year.
The biggest annual sales growth story for November 2022 comes from Skoda, at 102 per cent. It has already more than doubled its sales from 2021 and the carmaker is on the path to reach its target of 50,000 unit-sales in 2022.
MG has also witnessed a fairly sizeable growth in its YoY figures at approximately 64 per cent. However, it has fallen behind Skoda in its sales tally for November 2022.
The brand of Nissan thrives due to exports while its monthly domestic sales are less than 2,500 units. Its November 2022 sales were down by around nine per cent, YoY.
As a whole, the Indian auto industry witnessed significant growth of 41.6 per cent in terms of YoY sales in November.
