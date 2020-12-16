Tata HBX Front-End Spied, Looks Close To Production-Spec

Published On Dec 16, 2020 06:08 PM By Sonny for Tata HBX

The headlamps and DRLs look just like the pre-production concept from Auto Expo 2020

Tata HBX has been spotted multiple times and it seems to be nearing production.

Even in a low-spec variant, the front end looks a lot like the pre-production concept.

The micro-SUV has a boxy design and is likely to feature chunky cladding for the SUV look.

It will likely be offered with the Altroz’s 1.2-litre petrol powertrains with an EV version to follow.

The HBX is expected to start from Rs 5 lakh onwards, with the launch likely in early 2021.

Tata’s micro-SUV has been spotted a few times while testing but the latest sighting suggests that it could be very close to production. Known as the HBX from Auto Expo 2020, the latest spy shot shows us some new front-end details that look very similar to the front-end of the concept that was showcased in February.

The carmaker had stated at the HBX unveil that over 80 percent of its design would be carried forward to the final car and it shows. The test mule spied featured the same split headlamp design with the slots for the LED daytime running lights along the bonnet and headlamps on the bumper. While the pre-production concept had an off-roader look with a large front skid plate, expect the final model’s front end to look just as chunky but less rugged. Based on the steel wheels and halogen headlamps, this looks like a lower-spec variant. The top variants are expected to get dual-tone alloy wheels as spied previously.

As seen with various test mules, the micro-SUV is quite boxy and is expected to feature plenty of cladding for that SUV look. We are yet to get a clear look at its interior but expect it to be similar to the pre-production concept with a chunky dashboard. It is likely to feature a semi-digital instrument cluster, a floating touchscreen infotainment system and auto AC in the top-spec.

The Tata HBX will likely be a petrol-only offering with the same engine as the Altroz: a 1.2-litre unit that makes 86PS and 113Nm. This engine would be mated to a 5-speed manual and could offer the choice of either an AMT or a DCT automatic. Tata is expected to introduce an all-electric version of the HBX later.

The HBX would be positioned under the Nexon and is likely to be priced from Rs 5 lakh onwards. It will be a rival to the likes of the Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 and the upcoming Hyundai micro-SUV as well.

