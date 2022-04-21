Published On Apr 21, 2022 03:56 PM By CarDekho for Tata Tiago

The hatchback becomes the first Tata car to attain such a milestone in a short span of time

Tata rolled out its 4,00,000th unit of the Tiago from its Sanand facility in Gujarat. Launched in 2016, the compact hatchback becomes the first Tata car to achieve this feat in such a brief period of time.

The carmaker offers the Tiago in 2 forms – Tiago and Tiago NRG – and the hatchback can also be had in nearly 15 variants.

Tiago hits 400,000 happy customers!

Tata Motors rolls out 4,00,000 th Tiago from its Sanand Plant

First car from Tata Motors to achieve this milestone in a short timeline

Mumbai, April 21, 2022: Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand, today commenced celebrations of its brand, Tiago achieving the 4,00,000 sales mark with a signature roll-out from its home ground, the Sanand facility in Gujarat. The Company has launched #Tiago4ever campaign to celebrate with its employees and customers across all Tata Motors offices, plants and customer touch points.

Launched in 2016, under the Impact design philosophy, the Tiago has redefined the hatch segment with its sporty design, superior drivability, and best-in-class safety features and as a testament to its superior offering, in the first year of its launch, it bagged over 30 prestigious awards. Over the years, Tata Motors has constantly kept the Tiago family refreshed with various technological interventions. Today, the Tata Tiago, with its BS-6 compliant engine is an important part of the Company’s New Forever Range and is being offered in 2 Avatars – Tiago and Tiago NRG and offers 14 variants.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “This is indeed a historic milestone for Tata Motors as Tiago is the first car to complete this milestone in a short span. Tiago has been a key product in our Turnaround 2.0 strategy and since its launch has been successful in grabbing a sizeable market share in the most crowded segment in the auto industry. The Tiago has become the preferred choice for youngsters who are looking for a stylish, feature-loaded, and safe car, with more than 60% of sales generated from first-time buyers. The recent interventions of Tiago NRG and Tiago CNG have gained quite the popularity among prospective buyers. We are confident that the Tata Tiago will continue to play an integral part in our New Forever range and will enhance our market performance in the Indian auto industry.”

The Tiago commands a market share of 19% in its segment. The car is available in two fuel options – 1.2-litre Revotron Petrol and recently launched iCNG. The Tata Tiago comes with a 4 Star Global NCAP Safety rating and boasts of best-in-class safety features like Dual Air Bags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Corner Stability Control (CSC) & Electronic rakeforce Distribution, Rear Parking Assist and much more. The innovative and advanced iCNG technology in particular, with its segment-first features like Direct CNG Start, Single ECU, and many more such features, has been appreciated by the customers and has helped in making Tiago the preferred car in its segment. Furthermore, the Tiago NRG in its muscular and rugged form was launched in August 2021 and has managed to captivate the minds of prospective customers who prefer a car with sturdy and SUV looks.

