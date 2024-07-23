Published On Jul 23, 2024 07:25 PM By Dipan for Tata Safari

The government is soon going to make 6 airbags mandatory for every car model in India

Airbags have become one of the most essential safety features in cars. With the government planning to soon mandate every car manufacturer to provide six airbags as standard, we examine where these airbags are placed in our latest Instagram reel. We help you understand the airbag placement, using the Tata Safari, which comes with six standard airbags and one additional airbag in the higher-spec variants.

What Does The Reel Suggest?

Tata Motors highlighted the updated Safari’s safety features by showcasing a cutout model after its Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) evaluation. The cutout illustrated all the locations where the airbags are installed in the SUV. Here are the places where the seven airbags were found:

Driver Side Passenger Side A driver-side airbag that deploys through the steering wheel A passenger-side airbag that deploys through the dashboard A curtain airbag that spans through the length of the A-pillar to the C-pillar (or D-pillar) on the inside A curtain airbag that spans through the length of the A-pillar to the C-pillar (or D-pillar) on the inside A side airbag that deploys from the side of the driver’s seat A side airbag that deploys from the side of the passenger’s seat Additional knee airbag (Accomplished and Accomplished Plus variants)

How Do Airbags Work?

Airbags protect passengers by preventing their heads, necks, and chests from hitting the car's interior during an accident. They are activated by sensors that detect crashes at speeds of 20-40 kmph or more, deploying within milliseconds. Budget cars usually have two airbags in the steering wheel and dashboard, with sensors near the front bumper. Higher-end cars can have up to 10 airbags, including side airbags with sensors in the doors. The entire process, from detecting the crash to inflating the airbags, happens almost instantly to keep passengers safe.

A History: From No Airbags To 6 Airbags

A decade ago, airbags were rare in budget cars and often only available in the most expensive models, with basic safety features like ABS and rear parking sensors also missing. This lack of safety features made head-on collisions in small cars at high speeds often fatal. As safety awareness grew, more budget cars began to offer standard airbags. In 2019, the government made it mandatory for all cars to have a driver airbag. By January 2022, dual front airbags were standard in all cars, and there are plans to mandate six airbags soon for all cars in India.

How many airbags does your car have? Tell us in the comments below.

