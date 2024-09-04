Modified On Sep 04, 2024 05:36 PM By Dipan for Tata Curvv

The Smart variant is feature-packed with LED headlights and tail lights, but misses out on music or an infotainment system altogether

The Tata Curvv SUV-coupe was launched recently with prices ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). This Tata offering is available in four broad variants: Smart, Pure Plus, Creative, and Accomplished. However, if you are planning to buy its most affordable base-spec Smart variant, we have explained it with the help of 10 images.

Front

The Tata Curvv Smart, although being the base-spec variant, comes with LED headlights and LED DRLs. However, it misses out on fog lamps.

Side

The interesting bit about the side profile is the sloping coupe roofline of the SUV, which makes it a unique proposition in the crowded compact SUV space. The base variant also comes with 16-inch steel wheels without any covers. It gets flush-fitting door handles with illumination and the turn indicators are mounted on the ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors).

Rear

At the rear, the Smart variant gets LED tail lights that are not connected, which are seen on the top-spec Curvv. A rear defogger, and a shark-fin antenna are also missing from this variant. The rear bumper is also blacked out and does not get a silver skid plate like the top-spec model. This variant only gets a Pristine White and Daytona Gray.

Interior, Features and Safety

One major difference in this variant is that it gets a Nexon-like 2-spoke steering wheel instead of the 4-spoke unit that’s available on the other variants.

It gets a black and grey cabin with the seats upholstered in grey fabric. Tata is not offering the Curvv Smart variant with any music or infotainment system. That said, it does get a semi-digital driver’s display with a small multi-information display (MID) in the centre.

Other features include manual AC, height-adjustable driver’s seat, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, front cabin lamp and rear map lights, day/night IRVM, and all four power windows.

On the safety front, it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and hill-hold assist.

Powertrain Options

The base-spec Smart variant of the Tata Curvv gets a turbo-petrol and a diesel engine, both of which are borrowed from the Tata Nexon. The specifications are:

Specifications 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 120 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

Price and Rivals

Both the engines come with only a 6-speed manual transmission. There’s no DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) available in this variant.

The Smart variant of the Tata Curvv is priced at Rs 10 lakh for the turbo-petrol engine and Rs 11.50 lakh for the diesel engine. Tata’s SUV-coupe takes on the Citroen Basalt. It also serves as a stylish alternative to compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Honda Elevate.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

