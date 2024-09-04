All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Tata Curvv vs 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx: Specifications Comparison

Modified On Sep 04, 2024 01:11 PM By Dipan for Tata Curvv

  • 1.1K Views
  • Write a comment

Though targeting different segments, we compare the Tata Curvv ICE and 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx due to their similar pricing and feature sets

Tata Curvv vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Specifications Compared

The internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Tata Curvv and the 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx are the most recent mass-market launches that have both stirred up excitement in the market. The Curvv stands out as one of the few SUV-coupe options available in India’s mass-market segment, while the Thar Roxx is the extended version of the 3-door model with added features and a longer wheelbase. With their introductory prices closely matched, let’s dive into their specifications to discover which offers the best value for your money.

Prices

Tata Curvv Exterior Image

Model

Price Range

Tata Curvv 

Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx*

Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh

*Only the prices of the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) have been revealed. The prices of the four-wheel-drive (4WD) variants will be unveiled soon.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

The Thar Roxx asks for a premium in both the base-spec (about Rs 3 lakh) and top-spec variants (about Rs 1.5 lakh) in comparison to the Tata Curvv.

Dimensions

Mahindra Thar Roxx gets 19-inch wheels

Dimensions

Tata Curvv

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Difference

Length

4,308 mm

4,428 mm

(-120 mm)

Width

1,810 mm

1,870 mm

(-60 mm)

Height

1,630 mm

1,923 mm

(-293 mm)

Wheelbase

2,560 mm

2,850 mm

(-290 mm)

As we can see in the table, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is a much larger SUV than the Tata Curvv in all dimensions. The Thar Roxx is considerably taller than the Curvv, which due to its coupe roofline, eats into the headroom for the rear seat passengers. The wheelbase of the Tata Curvv is also relatively smaller than the Mahindra SUV.

Also Read: Tata Curvv: Check Out The Different Interior Colour Options Offered With The SUV-coupe

Powertrain

Both the Tata Curvv and the Mahindra Thar Roxx get the option of turbo-petrol and diesel engines. Specifications are as follows:

Specifications

Tata Curvv

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol (new)

1.5-litre diesel

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

Power

120 PS

125 PS

118 PS

Up to 177 PS

Up to 175 PS

Torque

170 Nm

225 Nm

260 Nm

Up to 380 Nm

Up to 370 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^

Drivetrain

FWD

FWD

FWD

RWD

RWD/4WD

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

The Mahindra Thar Roxx boasts larger engines that outperform the Tata Curvv’s engines in terms of the total outputs produced. Additionally, the Thar Roxx offers a choice of RWD or 4WD, while the Curvv comes with an FWD setup. 

Features

Tata Curvv interior

Features

Tata Curvv

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with connected LED DRLs

  • Welcome & goodbye animations on LED DRLs

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Flush-type door handles

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED turn indicators

  • LED tail lights

  • Front LED fog lights

  • 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone dashboard

  • Ambient lighting

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Dual-tone black and white dashboard

  • White leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Front centre armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Footwell lighting

Comfort and Convenience

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Air purifier

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Type-A and Type-C USB phone chargers

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat

  • Height-adjustable co-driver’s seat

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Powered tailgate with gesture control

  • Paddle shifters

  • Multi-drive modes: Sport, Eco, City

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-foldable ORVMs

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Cooled glove box

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • 12V power outlet for both front and rear seats

  • 65W Type-C and Type-A USB ports at the front

  • 15W Type-C USB port at the rear

  • Cooled glove box

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Electric Locking Differential

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

Infotainment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags (standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Front & rear parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

  • 3-point seatbelt for all seats

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • 6 airbags (standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Hill hold and hill descent control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Rear defogger with rear wiper and washer

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • 3-point seatbelts with reminders for all passengers

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Level 2 ADAS

Mahindra Thar Roxx cabin

  • Both SUVs feature full-LED lighting setups. But the Tata Curvv boasts a sleek SUV-coupe design with a sloping roofline and flush-type door handles. The Mahindra Thar Roxx, on the other hand, has a classic boxy SUV shape and larger 19-inch alloy wheels.

  • The Tata Curvv features a dual-tone dashboard (based on the variant chosen), along with ambient lighting and leatherette seats. In contrast, the Mahindra Thar Roxx has a black-and-white dashboard, white leatherette seats, and additional footwell lighting to suit its character.

  • Both SUVs come with auto AC, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. However, the Tata Curvv adds a powered tailgate with gesture control, while the Mahindra Thar Roxx includes off-road features like Crawlsmart (which alloys the SUV to crawl at a constant pace on all terrains) and electronically locking differentials.

  • The Tata Curvv features a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 9-speaker JBL sound system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In comparison, the Mahindra Thar Roxx offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, also with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

  • Both SUVs offer similar safety features, including 6 airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, and level-2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Also Read: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Rivals: Which Off-roader Did You Choose In Our Instagram Poll?

 Which SUV To Buy?

Both the Tata Curvv and the Mahindra Thar Roxx have made waves since their recent market introduction, each appealing to distinct buyer segments despite their overlapping price ranges.

Mahindra Thar Roxx rear

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, an extended version of the iconic Thar, offers a host of urban-friendly features and a slightly more refined ride compared to its 3-door model. However, it still struggles with ride comfort, and its tall stance can be challenging for older passengers. On the plus side, it provides excellent headroom and cabin space, and the airy feel is enhanced by the panoramic sunroof and white seats. True to its heritage, the Thar Roxx remains a formidable off-roader with RWD or 4WD options and advanced off-road tech.

Tata Curvv Rear Left View

On the other hand, the Tata Curvv dazzles with its fresh SUV-coupe design, a rarity in the Indian market that is sure to turn heads. Inside, it boasts premium and modern technology and an upmarket cabin, aiming to offer a comfortable and welcoming experience for a wide range of buyers. The Curvv is also anticipated to score well in NCAP crash tests, aligning with Tata’s reputation for safety.

In essence, the Tata Curvv excels in versatility and modern appeal, while the Mahindra Thar Roxx, despite some comfort compromises (mainly due to the poor ride quality), is your only choice here if you want to go off-road.

Which among the Tata Curvv and the Mahindra Thar Roxx will you choose and why? Tell us in the comment section below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Tata Curvv diesel

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Curvv

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Curvv vs 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx: Specifications Comparison
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience