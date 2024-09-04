Modified On Sep 04, 2024 01:11 PM By Dipan for Tata Curvv

Though targeting different segments, we compare the Tata Curvv ICE and 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx due to their similar pricing and feature sets

The internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Tata Curvv and the 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx are the most recent mass-market launches that have both stirred up excitement in the market. The Curvv stands out as one of the few SUV-coupe options available in India’s mass-market segment, while the Thar Roxx is the extended version of the 3-door model with added features and a longer wheelbase. With their introductory prices closely matched, let’s dive into their specifications to discover which offers the best value for your money.

Prices

Model Price Range Tata Curvv Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh Mahindra Thar Roxx* Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh

*Only the prices of the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) have been revealed. The prices of the four-wheel-drive (4WD) variants will be unveiled soon.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

The Thar Roxx asks for a premium in both the base-spec (about Rs 3 lakh) and top-spec variants (about Rs 1.5 lakh) in comparison to the Tata Curvv.

Dimensions

Dimensions Tata Curvv Mahindra Thar Roxx Difference Length 4,308 mm 4,428 mm (-120 mm) Width 1,810 mm 1,870 mm (-60 mm) Height 1,630 mm 1,923 mm (-293 mm) Wheelbase 2,560 mm 2,850 mm (-290 mm)

As we can see in the table, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is a much larger SUV than the Tata Curvv in all dimensions. The Thar Roxx is considerably taller than the Curvv, which due to its coupe roofline, eats into the headroom for the rear seat passengers. The wheelbase of the Tata Curvv is also relatively smaller than the Mahindra SUV.

Powertrain

Both the Tata Curvv and the Mahindra Thar Roxx get the option of turbo-petrol and diesel engines. Specifications are as follows:

Specifications Tata Curvv Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol (new) 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS Torque 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Up to 380 Nm Up to 370 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^ Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD RWD RWD/4WD

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

The Mahindra Thar Roxx boasts larger engines that outperform the Tata Curvv’s engines in terms of the total outputs produced. Additionally, the Thar Roxx offers a choice of RWD or 4WD, while the Curvv comes with an FWD setup.

Features

Features Tata Curvv Mahindra Thar Roxx Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with connected LED DRLs

Welcome & goodbye animations on LED DRLs

Sequential turn indicators

Connected LED tail lights

Flush-type door handles

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED turn indicators

LED tail lights

Front LED fog lights

19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone dashboard

Ambient lighting

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo

Front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cup holders Dual-tone black and white dashboard

White leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Footwell lighting Comfort and Convenience Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier

Wireless phone charger

Type-A and Type-C USB phone chargers

6-way powered driver’s seat

Height-adjustable co-driver’s seat

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Paddle shifters

Multi-drive modes: Sport, Eco, City

Electrically adjustable and auto-foldable ORVMs

Auto-dimming IRVM

Panoramic sunroof

Cooled glove box

60:40 split-folding rear seats Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless phone charger

6-way powered driver’s seat

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

12V power outlet for both front and rear seats

65W Type-C and Type-A USB ports at the front

15W Type-C USB port at the rear

Cooled glove box

Push-button start/stop

Electric Locking Differential

Auto-dimming IRVM Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

9-speaker JBL sound system

Connected car tech 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system Safety 6 airbags (standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers

Front & rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD

3-point seatbelt for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Level 2 ADAS

ISOFIX child seat anchorage 6 airbags (standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill hold and hill descent control

All-wheel disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Rear defogger with rear wiper and washer

Rain-sensing wipers

3-point seatbelts with reminders for all passengers

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Level 2 ADAS

Both SUVs feature full-LED lighting setups. But the Tata Curvv boasts a sleek SUV-coupe design with a sloping roofline and flush-type door handles. The Mahindra Thar Roxx, on the other hand, has a classic boxy SUV shape and larger 19-inch alloy wheels.

The Tata Curvv features a dual-tone dashboard (based on the variant chosen), along with ambient lighting and leatherette seats. In contrast, the Mahindra Thar Roxx has a black-and-white dashboard, white leatherette seats, and additional footwell lighting to suit its character.

Both SUVs come with auto AC, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. However, the Tata Curvv adds a powered tailgate with gesture control, while the Mahindra Thar Roxx includes off-road features like Crawlsmart (which alloys the SUV to crawl at a constant pace on all terrains) and electronically locking differentials.

The Tata Curvv features a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 9-speaker JBL sound system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In comparison, the Mahindra Thar Roxx offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, also with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Both SUVs offer similar safety features, including 6 airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, and level-2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Which SUV To Buy?

Both the Tata Curvv and the Mahindra Thar Roxx have made waves since their recent market introduction, each appealing to distinct buyer segments despite their overlapping price ranges.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, an extended version of the iconic Thar, offers a host of urban-friendly features and a slightly more refined ride compared to its 3-door model. However, it still struggles with ride comfort, and its tall stance can be challenging for older passengers. On the plus side, it provides excellent headroom and cabin space, and the airy feel is enhanced by the panoramic sunroof and white seats. True to its heritage, the Thar Roxx remains a formidable off-roader with RWD or 4WD options and advanced off-road tech.

On the other hand, the Tata Curvv dazzles with its fresh SUV-coupe design, a rarity in the Indian market that is sure to turn heads. Inside, it boasts premium and modern technology and an upmarket cabin, aiming to offer a comfortable and welcoming experience for a wide range of buyers. The Curvv is also anticipated to score well in NCAP crash tests, aligning with Tata’s reputation for safety.

In essence, the Tata Curvv excels in versatility and modern appeal, while the Mahindra Thar Roxx, despite some comfort compromises (mainly due to the poor ride quality), is your only choice here if you want to go off-road.

Which among the Tata Curvv and the Mahindra Thar Roxx will you choose and why? Tell us in the comment section below.

