Published On Jun 05, 2024 07:06 PM By Dipan for Tata Altroz Racer

Tata's upcoming Altroz Racer hot hatch promises significantly more performance and a better overall package. But should you wait for it or go with its nearest rival, the Hyundai i20 N Line?

The Tata Altroz Racer is about to be launched soon, following its concept reveal at the Auto Expo 2023. Bookings are open at dealerships and on Tata's website, and the price is expected to be around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). By now, you should have a good idea of what the Altroz Racer will have to offer based on our extensive coverage of it. That raises the question of whether it is worth waiting for, or if you should go with its closest competitor, the Hyundai i20 N Line. It is time to find out.

Price Range

Model Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Price Rs 10 lakh (expected) Rs 10 lakh - 12.52 lakh

(prices ex-showroom, pan-India)

The Tata Altroz Racer will be available in 3 variants - R1, R2 and R3 - while the Hyundai i20 N Line has 2 broad variants on offer - N6 and N8.

Performance

Model Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Engine 1.2-litre 3-cyl turbo-petrol 1-litre 3-cyl turbo-petrol Power 120 PS 120 PS Torque 170 Nm 172 Nm Transmission 6 MT 6 MT/7 DCT*

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Tata Altroz Racer is powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, while the i20 N Line has a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit with three cylinders. While both make an identical amount of power, the i20 N Line has a slight lead when it comes to the torque produced. The i20 N Line even offers an automatic gearbox, which the Altroz Racer lacks.

Hyundai i20 N Line: BUY For Performance And The Option Of An Automatic Gearbox

The Hyundai i20 N Line has been the most affordable option for enthusiasts since the Volkswagen Polo exited the Indian automotive market. It is because this Hyundai hot hatch delivers impressive performance. In comparison to the standard Hyundai i20, it has a revised suspension setup, and a fruitier exhaust system. All of these enhancements make the i20 N Line a pocket rocket, capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in less than ten seconds. The i20 N Line also has the advantage of an automatic gearbox, which won’t be on offer with the Altroz Racer.

Tata Altroz Racer: HOLD For Premium Features And Safety Tech

Although the i20 N Line is packed with features, the Altroz Racer goes above and beyond, including front ventilated seats, 8 speakers (the i20 N Line has 7), and an air purifier.

Furthermore, the Altroz Racer includes a 360-degree camera with a blind-spot monitor in the safety suite, both of which are missing from the Hyundai i20 N Line.

The Tata Altroz Racer is feature-rich and powered by an engine that delivers significantly impressive performance. The Hyundai i20 N Line, on the other hand, has nearly everything the Altroz Racer does, with a more powerful engine but misses out on some key features offered by its rival.

Let us know in the comments whether you will wait for the new Tata Altroz Racer or if you plan to buy the Hyundai i20 N Line.

