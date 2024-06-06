  • English
  • Login / Register

Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Which Hot-Hatch To Buy?

Modified On Jun 06, 2024 01:11 PM By Dipan for Tata Altroz Racer

  • 1.6K Views
  • Write a comment

Two hot hatches with turbo-petrol engines and a lot of features on offer–what will you choose?

Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Specifications compared

The Tata Altroz Racer is preparing for its official launch. It is expected to cost around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), which puts it in the same ballpark as its direct competitor, the Hyundai i20 N Line. If you have a budget of around Rs 10 lakh and want a sporty hatchback, should you consider the Altroz Racer or the i20 N Line? Here’s a look at their specifications on paper:

Powertrain And Performance

Model

Tata Altroz Racer

Hyundai i20 N Line

Engine

1.2-litre 3-cyl turbo-petrol

1-litre 3-cyl turbo-petrol

Power

120 PS

120 PS

Torque

170 Nm

172 Nm

Transmission

6 MT

6 MT/7 DCT*

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Hyundai i20 N-Line 1-litre turbo-petrol engine

Both the Tata Altroz Racer and the i20 N Line get a 3-cylinder engine, but the latter generates slightly more torque while producing the same power as the former. The i20 N Line even has an automatic gearbox, something the Altroz Racer lacks.

Features

Features

Tata Altroz Racer

Hyundai i20 N Line

Exterior

  • Auto-projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • Front fog lamps

  • White pinstripes on the bonnet and roof

  • Racer badges on the front fenders

  • 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels

  • Dual-tip exhaust

  • Auto-LED headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Front projector fog lamps

  • Red accents all around

  • N Line badges in the grille, front fenders, and wheels

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Dual-tip exhaust

Interior

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • Front sliding armrest with storage

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • Sunglass holder

  • Front sliding armrest with storage

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch infotainment system

  • 8-speaker music system (including 4 tweeters)

  • Connected car tech

  • 10.25-inch infotainment system

  • 7-speaker Bose music system (including 2 tweeters and a  subwoofer)

  • Connected car tech

Comfort and Convenience

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop 

  • All four power windows

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ambient lighting

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Cruise control

  • Voice-enabled electric sunroof

  • 7-inch fully digital driver display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Xpress cool

  • Front ventilated seats

  • Air purifier

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop 

  • All four power windows

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ambient lighting

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Cruise control

  • Voice-enabled electric sunroof

  • Semi-digital driver display

  • Paddle shifters (with DCT only)

  • Wireless phone charger

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • ISOFIX Child seat anchors

  • Rear wiper washer

  • Rear defogger

  • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • Reversing camera

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Rear wiper washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Disc brakes on all four wheels 

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Both the Tata Altroz Racer and Hyundai i20 N Line are well-equipped offerings. However, the Altroz Racer has a few advantages in the form of a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor and ventilated front seats.

Front ventilated seats in Tata Altroz Racer

That said, Hyundai is offering paddle shifters with the DCT-equipped variants of the i20 N Line. Also worth noting is that the i20 N Line has disc brakes on all four wheels, whereas the Altroz only has discs on the front. The i20 N Line also comes with a TPMS, which is missing on its Tata rival. Common safety tech includes six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a reversing camera.

Price Range

Model

Tata Altroz Racer

Hyundai i20 N Line

Price

Rs 10 lakh (expected)

Rs 10 lakh - 12.52 lakh

(prices ex-showroom, pan-India)

The Tata Altroz Racer will be available in 3 variants - R1, R2 and R3 - while the Hyundai i20 N Line has two broad variants on offer - N6 and N8.

Tata Altroz Racer

Verdict

The Tata Altroz Racer is feature-rich and powered by a potent engine. It also offers everything that the i20 N Line offers, along with additional safety and feel-good features.

The Hyundai i20 N Line, on the other hand, has the more powerful engine, but lacks some key features offered by its competitor. However, it does get an automatic gearbox that the Tata Altroz Racer misses out on.

Hyundai i20 N Line

Which of these hot hatchbacks will you choose? Tell us in the comments below.

Read More on : Altroz on road price

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Altroz Racer

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Hatchback Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Which Hot-Hatch To Buy?
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience