Modified On Jun 06, 2024

Two hot hatches with turbo-petrol engines and a lot of features on offer–what will you choose?

The Tata Altroz Racer is preparing for its official launch. It is expected to cost around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), which puts it in the same ballpark as its direct competitor, the Hyundai i20 N Line. If you have a budget of around Rs 10 lakh and want a sporty hatchback, should you consider the Altroz Racer or the i20 N Line? Here’s a look at their specifications on paper:

Powertrain And Performance

Model Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Engine 1.2-litre 3-cyl turbo-petrol 1-litre 3-cyl turbo-petrol Power 120 PS 120 PS Torque 170 Nm 172 Nm Transmission 6 MT 6 MT/7 DCT*

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Both the Tata Altroz Racer and the i20 N Line get a 3-cylinder engine, but the latter generates slightly more torque while producing the same power as the former. The i20 N Line even has an automatic gearbox, something the Altroz Racer lacks.

Features

Features Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Exterior Auto-projector headlights

LED DRLs

Front fog lamps

White pinstripes on the bonnet and roof

Racer badges on the front fenders

16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels

Dual-tip exhaust Auto-LED headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Front projector fog lamps

Red accents all around

N Line badges in the grille, front fenders, and wheels

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Dual-tip exhaust Interior Leatherette seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Front sliding armrest with storage Leatherette seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Sunglass holder

Front sliding armrest with storage Infotainment 10.25-inch infotainment system

8-speaker music system (including 4 tweeters)

Connected car tech 10.25-inch infotainment system

7-speaker Bose music system (including 2 tweeters and a subwoofer)

Connected car tech Comfort and Convenience Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

All four power windows

Auto AC with rear vents

Ambient lighting

Height-adjustable driver seat

Cruise control

Voice-enabled electric sunroof

7-inch fully digital driver display

Wireless phone charger

Xpress cool

Front ventilated seats

Air purifier Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

All four power windows

Auto AC with rear vents

Ambient lighting

Height-adjustable driver seat

Cruise control

Voice-enabled electric sunroof

Semi-digital driver display

Paddle shifters (with DCT only)

Wireless phone charger Safety 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors

ISOFIX Child seat anchors

Rear wiper washer

Rear defogger

360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

Rain sensing wipers 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors

Reversing camera

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Rear wiper washer

Rear defogger

Disc brakes on all four wheels

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Both the Tata Altroz Racer and Hyundai i20 N Line are well-equipped offerings. However, the Altroz Racer has a few advantages in the form of a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor and ventilated front seats.

That said, Hyundai is offering paddle shifters with the DCT-equipped variants of the i20 N Line. Also worth noting is that the i20 N Line has disc brakes on all four wheels, whereas the Altroz only has discs on the front. The i20 N Line also comes with a TPMS, which is missing on its Tata rival. Common safety tech includes six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a reversing camera.

Price Range

Model Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Price Rs 10 lakh (expected) Rs 10 lakh - 12.52 lakh

(prices ex-showroom, pan-India)

The Tata Altroz Racer will be available in 3 variants - R1, R2 and R3 - while the Hyundai i20 N Line has two broad variants on offer - N6 and N8.

Verdict

The Tata Altroz Racer is feature-rich and powered by a potent engine. It also offers everything that the i20 N Line offers, along with additional safety and feel-good features.

The Hyundai i20 N Line, on the other hand, has the more powerful engine, but lacks some key features offered by its competitor. However, it does get an automatic gearbox that the Tata Altroz Racer misses out on.

Which of these hot hatchbacks will you choose? Tell us in the comments below.

