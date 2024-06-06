Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Which Hot-Hatch To Buy?
Two hot hatches with turbo-petrol engines and a lot of features on offer–what will you choose?
The Tata Altroz Racer is preparing for its official launch. It is expected to cost around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), which puts it in the same ballpark as its direct competitor, the Hyundai i20 N Line. If you have a budget of around Rs 10 lakh and want a sporty hatchback, should you consider the Altroz Racer or the i20 N Line? Here’s a look at their specifications on paper:
Powertrain And Performance
Model
Tata Altroz Racer
Hyundai i20 N Line
Engine
1.2-litre 3-cyl turbo-petrol
1-litre 3-cyl turbo-petrol
Power
120 PS
120 PS
Torque
170 Nm
172 Nm
Transmission
6 MT
6 MT/7 DCT*
*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission
Both the Tata Altroz Racer and the i20 N Line get a 3-cylinder engine, but the latter generates slightly more torque while producing the same power as the former. The i20 N Line even has an automatic gearbox, something the Altroz Racer lacks.
Features
Both the Tata Altroz Racer and Hyundai i20 N Line are well-equipped offerings. However, the Altroz Racer has a few advantages in the form of a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor and ventilated front seats.
That said, Hyundai is offering paddle shifters with the DCT-equipped variants of the i20 N Line. Also worth noting is that the i20 N Line has disc brakes on all four wheels, whereas the Altroz only has discs on the front. The i20 N Line also comes with a TPMS, which is missing on its Tata rival. Common safety tech includes six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a reversing camera.
Price Range
Model
Tata Altroz Racer
Hyundai i20 N Line
Price
Rs 10 lakh (expected)
Rs 10 lakh - 12.52 lakh
(prices ex-showroom, pan-India)
The Tata Altroz Racer will be available in 3 variants - R1, R2 and R3 - while the Hyundai i20 N Line has two broad variants on offer - N6 and N8.
Verdict
The Tata Altroz Racer is feature-rich and powered by a potent engine. It also offers everything that the i20 N Line offers, along with additional safety and feel-good features.
The Hyundai i20 N Line, on the other hand, has the more powerful engine, but lacks some key features offered by its competitor. However, it does get an automatic gearbox that the Tata Altroz Racer misses out on.
Which of these hot hatchbacks will you choose? Tell us in the comments below.
