Tata Altroz iTurbo vs Hyundai i20 Turbo vs Volkswagen Polo TSI: Engine Specifications Compared

Modified On Jan 14, 2021 05:02 PM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

While the i20 and Polo get a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, the Altroz gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit

Tata has revealed the Altroz iTurbo ahead of its January 22 launch. The Altroz now comes with three engine options including a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that’s the most powerful in the lineup. The new turbo-petrol engine puts it primarily against the Hyundai i20 Turbo and Volkswagen Polo TSI which also come with turbocharged petrol motors. We compare the three performance-oriented hatchbacks to see which one is the most powerful on paper.

Altroz i20 Polo Engine Capacity 1.2-litre three-cylinder 1.0-litre three-cylinder 1.0-litre three-cylinder Fuel Injection MPFI DI (direct injection) DI (direct injection) Power 110PS 120PS 110PS Torque 140Nm 172Nm 175Nm Transmission Options 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT*/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/6-speed torque converter automatic Fuel Economy 18.13 kmpl 20.24 kmpl 18.24 kmpl 0-100 km/hr 11.9 seconds 10.88 seconds (DCT)# 9.66 seconds/10.79 seconds#

*clutchless manual; # internal test figures

Altroz’s 1.2-litre engine produces 110PS and 140Nm. Its power figure is in line with the Polo’s, but it is the least torquiest offering in this comparison, down by over 30Nm. With 120PS, the i20 is the most powerful hatchback here and even in the segment.

A big disadvantage with the Altroz is that it does not get an automatic transmission. It comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, while a 7-speed DCT is reportedly on the cards. The i20, technically, gets a manual stick but without a clutch pedal as it features the first-in-segment iMT (Clutchless Manual). It also gets the option of a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission). The Polo comes with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The Altroz offers the lowest fuel economy, of 18.13kmpl, while i20 offers the highest, at 20.24kmpl. Polo claims to offer 18.24kmpl, but as per our road test, it delivers anything between 15.16kmpl and 17.21kmpl.

Tata claims that Altroz can complete the 0-100 km/hr sprint in 11.9 seconds, making it the slowest one here. As per our road test, the i20 DCT takes 10.88 seconds, the Polo TSI manual completes the sprint in 9.66 seconds, and its automatic takes 10.79 seconds.

The prices of the Altroz will be revealed on January 22. We are expecting it to demand at least a lakh over the corresponding petrol variants, which retail from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 7.89 lakh. In comparison, the i20 Turbo variants are priced from Rs 8.79 lakh to Rs 11.33 lakh, and the Polo TSI from Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 9.93 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

