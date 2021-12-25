The 10 Most Anticipated Car Launches Of 2022

Published On Dec 25, 2021 09:38 AM By Dhruv for Kia Carens

New cars mean new options for car buyers and with 2022 around the corner, we make our picks for the most exciting launches in the new year

It’s that time of the year again when we not only reflect on the past but also look to the future to see what it holds. In our case, the future holds news cars. From hatchbacks to SUVs and electric cars, we have a whole new bunch of cars coming out next year. All of them make us wish that 2022 gets here faster. Here’s why:

Kia Carens

Expected Launch- Q1 of 2022

Expected Starting Price - Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kia Carens is a highly anticipated MPV that’s coming early next year. It is underpinned by the Hyundai Alcazar’s platform, and will offer engines that we have driven before in Hyundai-Kia cars. So what exactly is exciting about this car? Well, for starters, it is the first Kia car in India to don the Korean carmaker's latest design language. Unlike the Alcazar, which appears to be an extended Creta, the Carens looks nothing like the Seltos. It also gets nifty features like an air purification system, electrically folding seats in the second row and many more.

Toyota Hilux

Expected Launch - Q1 2022

Expected Starting Price - Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hilux is finally coming to India. Even as I type these words on my keyboard, it’s hard to realise this is happening. The pick-up truck which has made a name for itself in the harshest terrains all over the world has long been a distant fantasy for Indians. The hardest pill to swallow has been that its siblings like the Innova Crysta and Fortuner have been sold here for years. With the rising popularity of lifestyle vehicles in India, Toyota has now realised that the time has come to finally introduce the Hilux in India. Recently, the Hilux was spotted completely undisguised while being shot for a TV commercial.

Skoda Slavia

Expected Launch - March 2022

Expected Price - Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Why is the Skoda Slavia so popular even before it has been launched in India? There are two reasons. For one, it's replacing the ageing Rapid, a sedan which has held its own for a decade now despite the intense competition from its opposition. Another big point is that the Slavia is bigger than the original Octavia that was sold in India. Packed with the latest-gen technology, it’s not hard to see why the Slavia draws so much attention. And then there is the fact that it looks like a much more expensive car than it will be. But the biggest reason we are waiting for the Slavia is that it has the potential to bring customers back to the sedan segment.

Volkswagen Virtus

Expected Launch- around mid-2022

Expected Price - Rs 11 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom)

Everything we spoke about the Slavia holds true for the Volkswagen Virtus as they are literally two peas from the same pod. Except for the fact that two peas look quite different from each other. The biggest reason that excites us about the Volkswagen Virtus is its design. Volkswagen has managed to implement that big-sedan design that we have seen on cars like the Jetta and Passat, and managed to make it extremely gorgeous on the Virtus. There is one hitch though. We haven’t yet laid eyes on the Virtus, and are extrapolating from what the Virtus looks like in global markets. In fact, even the name Virtus hasn’t been confirmed yet. You can now understand why we are so excited for the Virtus!

Hyundai Tucson

Expected Launch- mid-2022

Expected Starting Price - Rs 25 lakh

If looks were everything, there are not many SUVs out there that could compete with the 2022 Tucson. Its front grille, which is made up of small tiles, some of which also double up as the LED DRLs, is one that a Hollywood graphic artist would use to depict a car from the future. Instead, it's simply Hyundai’s latest design philosophy and can also be seen on its other cars. Hyundai has been quite the pioneer when it comes to design, especially in India. The Verna, i20 and even the Santa Fe were all extremely good looking cars and the Tucson looks keen to follow in their footsteps.

Citroen C3

Expected Launch- Q1 of 2022

Expected Starting Price - Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

If you didn’t pay attention to automotive news, you wouldn’t really know that Citroen exists in India. It only sells a handful of the C5 Aircross and you would hardly come across one on the road. However, all that can change with the C3. A smaller sub-4 metre offering that will go up against the likes of Tata Punch and Nissan Magnite, the C3 looks like a baby C5 Aircross. Citroen’s known for offering extremely cushioned ride quality on its cars and we can’t wait to see what the C3 will feel like on Indian roads. And of course, there is that quirky Citroen styling!

Tata Altroz EV

Expected Launch Date - mid-2022

Expected Price - Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom)

This one has been coming for a long time. The Altroz EV was first shown at the Geneva Motor Show before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on our lives, and almost two years later, we are yet to see it in showrooms. Nonetheless, Tata has been quite active with its EVs and we expect that the Altroz EV will further cement its place as the leading EV manufacturer in India. Now Tata offers two different EV powertrains (one in the Nexon EV and the other in the Tigor EV). What we can’t wait to see is that will Tata offer the more powerful version from the Nexon EV, which would make it a hoot to drive, or will they go down the sensible route and offer the powertrain from the Tigor EV? We can’t wait to find this out in 2022.

2022 Kia Carnival

Expected Launch - H2 2022

Expected Starting Price - Rs 26 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Carnival is much liked by Indian car buyers but what they don’t really appreciate is Kia launching the older Carnival in India just as they introduced a new version of the luxury MPV for global markets. Kia did however say that it would bring the new model to India in due time and 2022 seems to be the year. It features sharper styling than before, is bigger than before and should cost around the same as the current car. Who wouldn’t be excited for a bigger, better Carnival at the same price!

2022 Maruti Vitara Brezza

Expected Launch - August 2022

Expected Starting Price - Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom)

I have a hunch. The Vitara Brezza will become the Brezza in 2022. Along with that change, the sub-4 metre SUV will undergo a full generation update. Images of it have already leaked and the new-gen Brezza looks quite beefy. Not only that, it could also become the first Maruti to offer a sunroof from the factory. It will also get nifty tech like paddle shifters, wireless smartphone connectivity, new instrument cluster, a larger touchscreen and more. All of this is enough for us to get excited about the 2022 Brezza.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio

Expected Launch Date - Q1 2022

Expected Starting Price - Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

It seems like ages ago when the spy shots for the new-gen Scorpio were leaked online for the first time. At one point of time, we were expecting the SUV to be revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo and here we are, talking about cars coming out in 2022. The new Scorpio is expected to undergo a host of changes, with new features, design and what not. But what has us excited is how Mahindra will build on the success of the Scorpio. What we mean here is that the Scorpio is known to be a rugged vehicle that is best suited to rough roads. From what we know, the new Scorpio will be a lot more high-tech than before, and therefore it will be interesting to see how Mahindra brings hi-tech and rugged together in one package.