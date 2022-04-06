Tata Will Launch The Curvv ICE (Petrol And Diesel) As A Hyundai Creta Fighter

Modified On Apr 06, 2022 11:01 PM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

Tata has confirmed that there won’t be any hybrid powertrain on offer with the ICE version of the Curvv

The Curvv ICE will be the first SUV coupe from Tata.

Its EV version will go on sale by 2024, which will be followed up by the ICE model likely by 2025.

To slot in between the Nexon and Harrier in Tata’s SUV lineup.

The production versions of the Curvv might get a different name for its production-spec model.

The Curvv concept debuted Tata’s new digital design language featuring minimalistic exterior and interior design.

The ICE-powered Curvv will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and MG Astor.

Expect its pricing to start somewhere between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata has a range of SUVs in its lineup but an SUV coupe is something that’s missing for now. It currently also misses out on a compact SUV offering like Hyundai’s Creta and Kia’s Seltos. That’s about to change in a couple of years with the introduction of the production version of the Curvv in both EV and ICE (Internal Combustion Engine, aka, one that runs on petrol/diesel/CNG) forms.

The Tata Curvv’s production version will be positioned above the Nexon taking on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Skoda Kushaq. Do note that the series production version of the Curvv might get a new name altogether. Tata wants the EV to settle in first by 2024 and will follow it up with the ICE version probably a year later.

The Curvv concept debuted Tata’s new ‘Less is More’ design language for its future ICE and EV models. The concept looks modern with clean lines and sculpted surfaces. The interior is thoroughly minimalistic dominated by two large screens. If Tata’s recent concepts are anything to go by, the Curvv’s production version will also look largely similar to its concept form, making it the only model in its segment to sport an SUV coupe body style as of now.

While Tata hasn’t shared details of the powertrains, it has confirmed that there won’t be any hybrid setup on offer. We expect that the Creta rival to come with petrol and diesel powertrain options with both manual and automatic transmission options. The concept’s climate control panel also showed a switch for CNG mode hinting at a possible CNG powertrain for the upcoming SUV coupe.

The ICE version of the Curvv will fill in the huge gap between Nexon and Harrier in Tata’s SUV lineup. Its prices are expected to start somewhere between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

