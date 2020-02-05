Production-Spec Tata Altroz EV Showcased At 2020 Auto Expo

Modified On Feb 05, 2020 02:21 PM By Saransh for Tata Altroz EV

The electric hatchback should offer a claimed range of around 300km same as the Nexon EV

Launch expected later this year.

Shares powertrain with the Nexon EV.

Expect price range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 14 lakh.

Tata Motors has showcased the electric version of its premium hatchback, the Altroz, at Auto Expo 2020. The EV looks similar to the standard Altroz save for some minor tweaks. This is the production-spec model of the concept that debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

It gets a few contrasting design elements like dual-LED headlamps flanking the front grille, which doesn't have any vents as there's no IC engine that requires cooling. It also gets redesigned bumpers and a blue colour finish on the beltline that runs below the windows.

Similarly, on the inside, the cabin looks largely similar to that of the standard Altroz except for blue inserts around the AC vents and on the central console. It also gets a rotary knob to select the driving modes instead of the typical gear knob in the standard Altroz.

Tata has not revealed the technical details of the Altroz EV but we expect it to be similar to that of the Nexon EV. The Nexon EV gets an electric motor that generates 129PS of power and 245Nm of torque. It draws power from a 30.2kWh battery pack. The powertrain also has two drive modes -- Drive and Sport -- to suit different driving scenarios. The Nexon EV has an ARAI-claimed range of 312km.

The Altroz EV features a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch TFT displaying information like charge remaining, range, and other vehicle alerts. It also comes with an auto AC with rear AC vents, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and connected car tech.

Tata has not yet confirmed a launch date for the Altroz EV but we expect it to happen later this year. Once launched, the Altroz EV will be the only premium electric hatchback in the country. Expect the prices of the Altroz EV to range from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 14 lakh.

Read More on : Tata Altroz on road price