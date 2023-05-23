Published On May 23, 2023 08:24 AM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

The Altroz CNG is offered in six variants, while the Baleno and Glanza get two CNG variants each

The Tata Altroz CNG is now in the market with an introductory starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for it have been open for some time now and customer deliveries are expected to begin very soon. It arrives as a competitor to the CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza. Let’s see how these CNG-powered premium hatchbacks compare in terms of specifications and prices:

Engine Specifications

Specs Altroz Baleno/Glanza Engine 1.2-litre petrol-CNG 1.2-litre petrol-CNG Power 73.5PS 77.5PS Torque 103Nm 98.5Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Fuel economy - 30.61 km/kg

All three hatchbacks get a 1.2-litre petrol engine, mated to a manual shifter, that’s been paired with a CNG kit. While the Baleno and Glanza CNG are slightly more powerful, the Altroz is torquier. Tata hasn’t revealed the official fuel economy figures of the Altroz CNG, but we’d expect it to deliver over 25 km/kg.

Price Check

Altroz Baleno Glanza XE - Rs 7.55 lakh XM+ - Rs 8.40 lakh Delta CNG - Rs 8.35 lakh S - Rs 8.50 lakh XM+ (S) - Rs 8.85 lakh XZ - Rs 9.53 lakh Zeta CNG - Rs 9.28 lakh G - Rs 9.53 lakh XZ+ (S) - Rs 10.03 lakh XZ+ O (S) - Rs 10.55 lakh

While you have only two CNG variants with the Baleno and Glanza, the Altroz gets six variants, right from the base to the top end. As a result, it is both the cheapest and most expensive CNG option in the segment.

The Altroz CNG’s entry variant undercuts the Baleno and Glanza’s entry-level variants by around a lakh. A similar margin is observed between the top variants of the Tata hatchback from its rivals.

The Baleno and Glanza get the option of CNG from the second-from-base variants, which are priced very close to the Altroz’s XM+ CNG.

The Baleno Delta, Glanza S, and Altroz XM+ CNG variants get an identical feature list, including steel wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and steering-mounted controls.

The Altroz is the only one here which gets the option of a sunroof. By shelling out Rs 45,000 over the XM+ variant, you’ll get an electric sunroof and the added convenience of automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

Also Read: This Is What You Will Get With Each Variant Of The Tata Altroz CNG

The Baleno and Glanza CNG’s range-topping variants are priced similarly to the Altroz XZ CNG. Since these variants are placed second-from-top in their lineup, they carry a similar feature sheet.

All three of them get 16-inch alloy wheels, driver seat height adjustment, push button start-stop, automatic AC, and a rearview camera. The Baleno and Glanza do lead with the added safety of six airbags and the convenience of automatic LED headlamps. However, let’s not forget that the Altroz is the only one here with a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

Another advantage of Altroz is that you get the CNG option with its top-end variant. So, going with the alternative fuel option won’t make you compromise on the hatchback’s highlighted features. Furthermore, the Altroz CNG debuts a dual-cylinder setup with the tanks positioned below the boot floor leaving you with 210 litres of easy-to-use luggage space. It is also the only one here that can start-up in CNG mode.

For Rs 50,000 extra, you can opt for the Altroz XZ+ (S) CNG variant, which features an electric sunroof, wireless charging, and tyre pressure monitoring system. For another Rs 50,000, leatherette seat upholstery, air purifier, and connected car technology.

Read More on : Altroz on road price