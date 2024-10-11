All
Taking A Subcompact SUV Home Could Take Up To Six Months This Festive Season

Published On Oct 11, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Tata Nexon

Out of the eight models on the list, only two SUVs are readily available to be driven home this October, that too in a few cities

Waiting Period on sub-4m SUVs in October

In October 2024, as the festive season starts, you might encounter extended waiting times on the most sought-out segments in the Indian automotive market. If you are planning to buy a sub-4m SUV from carmakers like Hyundai and Mahindra, be prepared for the wait up to 6 months. Whereas, Kia, Nissan, and Renault models command least waiting periods and are also readily available for delivery in some major cities across the country. We have detailed the waiting period for all sub-4m SUVs, in 20 major cities of India:

City

Tata Nexon

Maruti Brezza

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue N Line

Kia Sonet

Mahindra XUV3XO

Nissan Magnite

Renault Kiger

New Delhi

1-1.5 months

1.5-2 months

1 month

2.5-3.5 months

1.5 months

2.5-3 months

0.5 month

No Waiting

Bengaluru

1 month

1-2 months

0.5 month

0.5 month

1 week

2 months

1 month

No Waiting

Mumbai

1 month

2-3 months

0.5 month

0.5 month

No Waiting

1 month

0.5-1 month

No Waiting

Hyderabad

1.5 months

No Waiting

1.5-2 months

2.5 months

No Waiting

1 month

No Waiting

0.5-1 month

Pune

1-2 months

2-3 months

1-1.5 months

2 months

No Waiting

1 month

0.5 month

0.5-1 month

Chennai

1-1.5 months

2 months

No Waiting

No Waiting

1 month

1 month

No Waiting

No Waiting

Jaipur

2 months

2.5 months

1-2 months

1 month

1 month

1-1.5 months

1 month

0.5 month

Ahmedabad

1.5 months

3 months

2 months

2 months

1 month

3-4 months

No Waiting

0.5 month

Gurugram

1 month

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

1 month

0.5-1 month

0.5-1 month

Lucknow

2 months

2-3 months

3-4 months

3-4 months

0.5 month

2.5-3 months

1 month

1 month

Kolkata

1.5 months

1-2 months

1 month

2.5-3.5 months

No Waiting

2-2.5 months

1 month

No Waiting

Thane

1-1.5 months

2 months

1-1.5 months

2 months

No Waiting

1 month

0.5-1 month

No Waiting

Surat

1-2 months

2-3 months

1-2 months

1 month

1 month

1 month

0.5 month

0.5-1 month

Ghaziabad

1-1.5 months

1 month

1.5 months

1 month

1 month

2-3 months

0.5-1 month

No Waiting

Chandigarh

1-2 months

2 months

1.5-2 months

2.5 months

2 months

2 months

1 month

1 month

Coimbatore

1.5-2 months

0.5 month

1 month

2.5-3.5 months

1 month

2 months

0.5 month

0.5 month

Patna

1 month

2 months

1-1.5 months

2 months

0.5 month

2 months

No Waiting

No Waiting

Faridabad

1-2 months

1 month

1 months

2 months

1 month

1 month

0.5 month

0.5 month

Indore

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

1-2 months

2 months

0.5 month

6 months

0.5 month

0.5 month

Noida

1 month

3-4 months

1-2 months

2 months

1 month

1-2 months

0.5 month

No Waiting
 

1.5 

2

1.5

2

0.5

2

0.5

0.5

Key Takeaways:

Tata Nexon 2023 Front

  • The Tata Nexon currently has an average waiting time of around 1.5 months. In cities like Pune, Jaipur, Surat, Lucknow, Faridabad, and Coimbatore, customers may have to wait for up to 2 months to get their Nexon delivered. However, if you reside in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, or Patna, you can get the car’s delivery in a month.

  • Maruti Brezza, which is also one of the top-selling sub-4m SUVs in India, has an average waiting time of around 2 months this October. However if you reside in Gurugram or Hyderabad, you can get your car delivered immediately. That said, customers in Noida will have to wait up to 4 months for their car.Hyundai Venue

  • Hyundai’s popular sub-4m SUV, the Venue, is enduring a wait time of up to 4 months in Lucknow, while the average waiting period across top cities is 1.5 months. Buyers in Chennai and Gurugram can get their car delivered in no time.

  • The Hyundai Venue N line has around 2 months of waiting time this October. The maximum waiting time for the Venue N Line stretches to up to 4 months in Lucknow, but customers living in Chennai and Gurugram can get their hands on the car immediately.2024 Kia Sonet

  • The Kia Sonet’s average waiting period extends to around half a month this October. In fact, it can be driven home immediately in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, and Thane. But those who booked the Sonet in Chandigarh will have to wait for up to 2 months for delivery.

  • The Mahindra XUV 3XO’s delivery can take up to 6 months for the buyers in Indore, which is the highest waiting period among all models in this segment. Mahindra’s subcompact SUV is currently witnessing an average waiting time of 2 months. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Faridabad customers can take the delivery in a month.

Nissan Magnite Front

  • The Nissan Magnite is also immediately available for delivery in Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Patna, while witnessing the highest waiting period of 1 month in multiple cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Chandigarh.

  • Its cousin, the Renault Kiger is the only SUV in its space which is readily available in 9 cities mentioned above. Its maximum wait time stretches to just up to 1 month in Hyderabad, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Note: The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom of your preferred model.

1 comment
1
M
max c
Oct 11, 2024, 9:58:56 AM

But recently dealers were making lot of noise in media about how they are saddled with too much inventory!

