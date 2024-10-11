Taking A Subcompact SUV Home Could Take Up To Six Months This Festive Season

Published On Oct 11, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Tata Nexon

Out of the eight models on the list, only two SUVs are readily available to be driven home this October, that too in a few cities

In October 2024, as the festive season starts, you might encounter extended waiting times on the most sought-out segments in the Indian automotive market. If you are planning to buy a sub-4m SUV from carmakers like Hyundai and Mahindra, be prepared for the wait up to 6 months. Whereas, Kia, Nissan, and Renault models command least waiting periods and are also readily available for delivery in some major cities across the country. We have detailed the waiting period for all sub-4m SUVs, in 20 major cities of India:

City Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue N Line Kia Sonet Mahindra XUV3XO Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger New Delhi 1-1.5 months 1.5-2 months 1 month 2.5-3.5 months 1.5 months 2.5-3 months 0.5 month No Waiting Bengaluru 1 month 1-2 months 0.5 month 0.5 month 1 week 2 months 1 month No Waiting Mumbai 1 month 2-3 months 0.5 month 0.5 month No Waiting 1 month 0.5-1 month No Waiting Hyderabad 1.5 months No Waiting 1.5-2 months 2.5 months No Waiting 1 month No Waiting 0.5-1 month Pune 1-2 months 2-3 months 1-1.5 months 2 months No Waiting 1 month 0.5 month 0.5-1 month Chennai 1-1.5 months 2 months No Waiting No Waiting 1 month 1 month No Waiting No Waiting Jaipur 2 months 2.5 months 1-2 months 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months 1 month 0.5 month Ahmedabad 1.5 months 3 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 3-4 months No Waiting 0.5 month Gurugram 1 month No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting 1 month 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month Lucknow 2 months 2-3 months 3-4 months 3-4 months 0.5 month 2.5-3 months 1 month 1 month Kolkata 1.5 months 1-2 months 1 month 2.5-3.5 months No Waiting 2-2.5 months 1 month No Waiting Thane 1-1.5 months 2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months No Waiting 1 month 0.5-1 month No Waiting Surat 1-2 months 2-3 months 1-2 months 1 month 1 month 1 month 0.5 month 0.5-1 month Ghaziabad 1-1.5 months 1 month 1.5 months 1 month 1 month 2-3 months 0.5-1 month No Waiting Chandigarh 1-2 months 2 months 1.5-2 months 2.5 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month Coimbatore 1.5-2 months 0.5 month 1 month 2.5-3.5 months 1 month 2 months 0.5 month 0.5 month Patna 1 month 2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 0.5 month 2 months No Waiting No Waiting Faridabad 1-2 months 1 month 1 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 0.5 month 0.5 month Indore 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 2 months 0.5 month 6 months 0.5 month 0.5 month Noida 1 month 3-4 months 1-2 months 2 months 1 month 1-2 months 0.5 month No Waiting 1.5 2 1.5 2 0.5 2 0.5 0.5

Key Takeaways:

The Tata Nexon currently has an average waiting time of around 1.5 months. In cities like Pune, Jaipur, Surat, Lucknow, Faridabad, and Coimbatore, customers may have to wait for up to 2 months to get their Nexon delivered. However, if you reside in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, or Patna, you can get the car’s delivery in a month.

Maruti Brezza, which is also one of the top-selling sub-4m SUVs in India, has an average waiting time of around 2 months this October. However if you reside in Gurugram or Hyderabad, you can get your car delivered immediately. That said, customers in Noida will have to wait up to 4 months for their car.

Hyundai’s popular sub-4m SUV, the Venue, is enduring a wait time of up to 4 months in Lucknow, while the average waiting period across top cities is 1.5 months. Buyers in Chennai and Gurugram can get their car delivered in no time.

The Hyundai Venue N line has around 2 months of waiting time this October. The maximum waiting time for the Venue N Line stretches to up to 4 months in Lucknow, but customers living in Chennai and Gurugram can get their hands on the car immediately.

The Kia Sonet’s average waiting period extends to around half a month this October. In fact, it can be driven home immediately in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, and Thane. But those who booked the Sonet in Chandigarh will have to wait for up to 2 months for delivery.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO’s delivery can take up to 6 months for the buyers in Indore, which is the highest waiting period among all models in this segment. Mahindra’s subcompact SUV is currently witnessing an average waiting time of 2 months. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Faridabad customers can take the delivery in a month.

The Nissan Magnite is also immediately available for delivery in Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Patna, while witnessing the highest waiting period of 1 month in multiple cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Chandigarh.

Its cousin, the Renault Kiger is the only SUV in its space which is readily available in 9 cities mentioned above. Its maximum wait time stretches to just up to 1 month in Hyderabad, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Note: The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom of your preferred model.

