Take A Look At The Nissan Magnite Acenta Variant In These 10 Images

The 2024 Nissan Magnite Acenta gets amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen and automatic AC, but misses out on fog lights and alloy wheels

The Nissan Magnite facelift was introduced recently with minor design changes and an updated set of features. Nissan is offering the 2024 Magnite in six broad variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus. Let’s explore how the mid-spec Acenta variant of the Magnite, priced from Rs 7.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi), looks like and what it offers in these 10 images.

Front

The 2024 Nissan Magnite now features a larger grille along with broader chrome surroundings on both sides. Unlike the higher-spec variants, the Magnite Acenta gets halogen headlights and misses out on fog lamps. However, the bumper gets silver highlights, which enhances its overall appearance.

Side

Moving to the sides, this mid-spec Acenta variant of the Magnite gets silver finished roof rails and chrome door handles. There’s also a ‘Magnite’ badge on both sides on the fender, while the turn indicators have also been mounted on the ORVMs (outside rear view mirror).

However, one of the major things that this variant misses out are alloy wheels. It sits on 16-inch steel wheels without covers.

Rear

It gets halogen tail lights along with an integrated spoiler at the rear. There’s also a silver skid plate integrated into the rear bumper which makes it look sportier. You also get a rear wiper and washer along with a rear defogger with Magnite Acenta.

Interior

Inside, you get an all-black dashboard with the Magnite Acenta, while there are some silver accents on the steering wheel, AC vents, and around the gear lever . The seats are upholstered in black fabric.

Although Nissan is offering rear centre armrest with this mid-spec variant of the Magnite, it misses out on rear AC vents.

The Acenta variant of the Magnite comes equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, automatic AC, electrically adjustable ORVMs. Occupant safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

This mid-spec variant of the Nissan Magnite facelift comes with both non-turbo and turbo-petrol engine options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 152 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT CVT

Note that the Magnite Acenta turbo can only be had with a CVT automatic gearbox. The higher-spec turbo-petrol variants also come with a choice of a 5-speed manual transmission.

Price Range & Rivals

Prices for the 2024 Nissan Magnite range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO, while also serving as a competitor to sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

