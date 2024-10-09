Nissan Magnite Facelift vs Renault Kiger: Specifications Compared

Modified On Oct 09, 2024 04:30 PM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite

Both 2024 Magnite and Kiger uses the same engine and transmission options, but the former gets a better safety package

The Nissan Magnite recently received its long-awaited midlife facelift, making it look and feel slightly more premium than its predecessor. The 2024 Magnite is a direct rival to the Renault Kiger, which shares the same platform and powertrain options. Here’s how the updated Magnite compares to the Kiger in terms of specifications and features on paper

Dimensions

2024 Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger Difference Length 3994 mm 3991 mm + 3 mm Width 1758 mm 1750 mm + 8 mm Height 1572 mm 1605 mm (- 33 mm) Wheelbase 2500 mm 2500 mm No difference Ground Clearance 205 mm 205 mm No difference Boot Space 336 litres 405 litres (- 69 litres)

The 2024 Nissan Magnite is similar to the Renault Kiger in terms of length and width, and is just slightly bigger in these measurements. However, the Kiger here is 33 mm taller than the 2024 Magnite.

Both Nissan and Renault SUVs offer the same ground clearance of 205 mm.

The Renault Kiger offers 69 litres of additional boot loading area compared to the Magnite facelift.

Powertrains

Specifications 2024 Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT)/ 152Nm (CVT) 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT)/ 152Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

Both SUVs use the same engine and transmission options, having identical output figures.

However, the Renault Kiger’s turbo-petrol automatic variant offers multi-drive modes: Normal, Eco, and Sport.

Feature Highlights

Features 2024 Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger Exterior Auto LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

LED fog lamps

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna Interior Dual-tone orange and black cabin theme

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

4-colour ambient lighting

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders All-black cabin theme

Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

Footwell lighting

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort & Convenience 7-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC

Rear AC vents

Cooled glove box

Wireless phone charger

Push button engine start/stop

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Cruise control

Type-C USB chargers for front and second row

PM2.5 air filter

Auto-dimming IRVM 7-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC

Rear AC vents

Cooled lower glove box

Wireless phone charger

Push button engine start/stop

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Cruise control

PM2.5 air filter

Auto-dimming IRVM

Type-C USB charger Infotainment 8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system 8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags (standard)

360-degree camera

Traction control system

Hill start assist

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 4 airbags

Rear parking camera

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Traction control system

Hill start assist

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

While both 2024 Magnite and Kiger have similar features, it’s the Magnite which has more premium features like automatic headlights and 4-colour ambient lighting.

Over the Kiger, the updated Magnite’s cabin has leatherette seat upholstery and leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest. The Kiger, on the hand, gets semi-leatherette upholstery.

Both SUVs get a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a wireless phone charger, and push button start/stop.

The Magnite facelift, however, offers a better safety package which not only includes 6 airbags as standard, but also a 360-degree camera.

In comparison, the Renault Kiger only gets four airbags and a rear parking camera.

Price Range

2024 Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory) Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Both 2024 Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are priced in the same ballpark, with the top-spec turbo-petrol automatic variant of the Magnite asking for around Rs 30,000 extra.

Final Takeaway

From the above comparison, it’s clear that the recently launched facelifted Nissan Magnite is now better packaged and offers more safety features, including 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera. It even feels more premium than the Kiger, thanks to leatherette seats and a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel. However, the Magnite hasn’t received any performance upgrades and still uses the same engine and transmission options that are also offered with the Kiger.

The Renault Kiger, on the other hand, lacks the premium feel that the Magnite facelift now offers. However, it does have some advantages, such as more boot space and multi-drive modes. That said, the Kiger lacks safety features like 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera. So, if you are specifically looking for a better-packaged SUV under Rs 12 lakh, the 2024 Magnite should be your choice. If you prefer large boot space and are willing to compromise on a few features, then you can pick the Kiger and save around Rs 30,000.

Which one of these subcompact SUVs will you pick? Let us know in the comments below.

