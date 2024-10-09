All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Nissan Magnite Facelift vs Renault Kiger: Specifications Compared

Modified On Oct 09, 2024 04:30 PM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite

  • 3.9K Views
  • Write a comment

Both 2024 Magnite and Kiger uses the same engine and transmission options, but the former gets a better safety package

Nissan Magnite vs Renault Kiger

The Nissan Magnite recently received its long-awaited midlife facelift, making it look and feel slightly more premium than its predecessor. The 2024 Magnite is a direct rival to the Renault Kiger, which shares the same platform and powertrain options. Here’s how the updated Magnite compares to the Kiger in terms of specifications and features on paper

Dimensions

 

2024 Nissan Magnite

Renault Kiger

Difference

Length

3994 mm

3991 mm

+ 3 mm

Width

1758 mm

1750 mm

+ 8 mm

Height

1572 mm

1605 mm

(- 33 mm)

Wheelbase

2500  mm

2500 mm

No difference

Ground Clearance 

205 mm

205 mm

No difference

Boot Space

336 litres

405 litres

(- 69 litres)

Nissan Magnite side

  • The 2024 Nissan Magnite is similar to the Renault Kiger in terms of length and width, and is just slightly bigger in these measurements. However, the Kiger here is 33 mm taller than the 2024 Magnite. 

  • Both Nissan and Renault SUVs offer the same ground clearance of 205 mm.

  • The Renault Kiger offers 69 litres of additional boot loading area compared to the Magnite facelift.

Powertrains

Specifications

2024 Nissan Magnite

Renault Kiger

Engine

1-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

1-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

72 PS

100 PS

72 PS

100 PS

Torque

96 Nm

160 Nm (MT)/ 152Nm (CVT)

96 Nm

160 Nm (MT)/ 152Nm (CVT)

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT, CVT

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT, CVT

  • Both SUVs use the same engine and transmission options, having identical output figures.

  • However, the Renault Kiger’s turbo-petrol automatic variant offers multi-drive modes: Normal, Eco, and Sport.

Also Check Out: Nissan Magnite Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained

Feature Highlights

Features

2024 Nissan Magnite

Renault Kiger

Exterior

  • Auto LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • LED fog lamps

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

Interior

  • Dual-tone orange and black cabin theme

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

  • 4-colour ambient lighting

  • Front centre armrest with storage space

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders 

  • All-black cabin theme

  • Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

  • Footwell lighting

  • Front centre armrest with storage space

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders 

Comfort & Convenience

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Cooled glove box

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Type-C USB chargers for front and second row

  • PM2.5 air filter

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Cooled lower glove box

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • PM2.5 air filter

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Type-C USB charger

Infotainment

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags (standard)

  • 360-degree camera

  • Traction control system

  • Hill start assist

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • ABS with EBD

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • 4 airbags

  • Rear parking camera

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Traction control system

  • Hill start assist

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • ABS with EBD

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • While both 2024 Magnite and Kiger have similar features, it’s the Magnite which has more premium features like automatic headlights and 4-colour ambient lighting.

Nissan Magnite dashboard

  • Over the Kiger, the updated Magnite’s cabin has leatherette seat upholstery and leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest. The Kiger, on the hand, gets semi-leatherette upholstery.

  • Both SUVs get a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a wireless phone charger, and push button start/stop.

  • The Magnite facelift, however, offers a better safety package which not only includes 6 airbags as standard, but also a 360-degree camera.

  • In comparison, the Renault Kiger only gets four airbags and a rear parking camera.

Price Range 

2024 Nissan Magnite

Renault Kiger

Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory)

Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Both 2024 Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are priced in the same ballpark, with the top-spec turbo-petrol automatic variant of the Magnite asking for around Rs 30,000 extra.

Final Takeaway

From the above comparison, it’s clear that the recently launched facelifted Nissan Magnite is now better packaged and offers more safety features, including 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera. It even feels more premium than the Kiger, thanks to leatherette seats and a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel. However, the Magnite hasn’t received any performance upgrades and still uses the same engine and transmission options that are also offered with the Kiger.

The Renault Kiger, on the other hand, lacks the premium feel that the Magnite facelift now offers. However, it does have some advantages, such as more boot space and multi-drive modes. That said, the Kiger lacks safety features like 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera. So, if you are specifically looking for a better-packaged SUV under Rs 12 lakh, the 2024 Magnite should be your choice. If you prefer large boot space and are willing to compromise on a few features, then you can pick the Kiger and save around Rs 30,000.

Which one of these subcompact SUVs will you pick? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Magnite AMT

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Nissan Magnite

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs.8.50 - 15 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Ford Endeavour
    Ford Endeavour
    Rs.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Nov 2024
  • Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs.25 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2025
  • BMW X6
    BMW X6
    Rs.1.39 - 1.49 CrEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2024
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Nissan Magnite Facelift vs Renault Kiger: Specifications Compared
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience